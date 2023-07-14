24 players from Khelo India Univerity Games finalists to be a part of PKL 2023 player auction

24 players from the winner and runner-ups of the Khelo India University Games are set to be a part of the auction for the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Out of those 12 players, six are already a part of the franchises and have a chance of being retained.

Chandigarh University became the winner of the Khelo India Games after winning 26 gold, 17 silver and 26 bronze medals. Manish Dhull, Krishnan Dhull, Vijay Kumar, Vinay Redhu and Rohit Raghav are already a part of the PKL franchises.

Guru Kashi University became the runner-up after winning 24 gold, 17 silver and 26 bronze medals. Rinku Sharma, Ankit Sharma, Sumit Sangwan, Ashish Narwal, Manjeet Sharma, Himanshu Narwal and Himanshu Yadav.

The PKL auction is scheduled to take place on September 8 and 9 in Mumbai. Over 500 players are set to go under the hammer in the auction. Three categories of players will be in action in the PKL – Indian/domestic players, international players, and new young Indian kabaddi players (NYP).

The players are divided in four categories and with different base prices. Category A, B, C and D have base prices of INR 30 lakh, 20 lakh, 10 lakh and 6 lakh, respectively. Pawan Sehrawat, who plays for the Tamil Thalaivas, is the costliest player ever in the history of the PKL.

Jaipur Pink Panthers became champions in the previous edition of the PKL after beating Puneri Paltan 33-29. The upcoming edition of the tournament will get underway on October 8.

List of Khelo India Games participants in PKL 2023 auction

Guru Kashi University

Rinku Sharma, Sumit Sangwan, Manjeet Sharma, Himanshu Yadav, Himanshu Narwal, Ashish Narwal, Ankit Sharma, Gaurav Chhillar, Deepak Redhu, Dhruv Chhillar, Swaraj Narwal, Lavish Dalal

Chandigarh University

Manish Dhull, Vijay Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Rohit Raghav, Vinay Redhu, Sanjay, Umesh, Shubham Rawal, Kavali Kavinder, Jashwant, Harshit Tyagi, Gaurav Bharadwaj

