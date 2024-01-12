240 players to take part in Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2023 from January 12

The eagerly anticipated Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2023 is set to captivate audiences as 240 players from 12 states converge in Pondicherry. The Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium will host the event from January 12 to February 7, promising high-flying kabaddi moves from budding talents.

Kicking off the tournament is a match between Chola Veerans and Palani Tuskers on Friday. Launched in 2022, the Yuva Kabaddi Series has been a pivotal platform for India's emerging kabaddi players, fostering a fiercely competitive environment to propel them into stardom.

Vikas Gautam, CEO of Yuva Kabaddi Series, expressed the series' commitment to shaping the future of Indian Kabaddi. He stated:

“The Yuva Kabaddi Series has been instrumental in shaping the future of Indian Kabaddi with over 65 players currently showcasing their skills in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. We are committed to nurturing young talent for the sport through the Yuva Kabaddi Series and our aim is to take the sport to every corner of the country. A total of 12 teams with players from 12 different states will participate in the winter edition of the tournament and we are expecting high-intensity clashes between all the teams."

The tournament, focusing on next-gen players weighing below 80 kgs, serves as a stepping stone for these talents to shine on the grand stage of Kabaddi. To date, 1,400 youth players have engaged in 751 matches, mentored by 85 coaches and overseen by 183 officials.

Beyond providing a career path in sports, the series aims to enhance players' skills by offering support in financial literacy, media training, and nutrition throughout their participation.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Honourable LT. Governor UT of Puducherry & Governor Telangana will inaugurate the tournament, preceded by the grand finale of the 50th Jubilee Pondicherry State Kabaddi Championship 2024.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2023 to feature 12 teams across three rounds

The winter edition features 120 high-intensity matches, with 12 teams, including Aravalli Arrows, Palani Tuskers, Chola Veerans, Sindh Sonics, Himalayan Tahrs, Murthal Magnets, Periyar Panthers, Tadoba Tigers, Vijayanagara Veers, Hampi Heroes, Panchala Pride, and Maurya Mavericks.

The tournament is structured in three rounds: Survival Round (January 12-25), Challenger Round (January 26 to February 3), and Summit Round (February 4 to 7). As for Kabaddi enthusiasts, all the matches can be watched live on the FanCode app.

Yuva Kabaddi Series stands as the premier platform for U-23 (below 80 kgs) youth Kabaddi players, providing a vital stepping stone for senior events and the international stage. As India's top year-round tournament, it is the second-largest Kabaddi sporting IP for the next-gen players, surpassing both the Ranji trophy and Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in yearly matches played. (496 as compared to Ranji Trophy - 169, and PKL - 132)

Having successfully concluded six editions, the series has impacted 1,485 players, engaged 85 coaches, and involved 183 officials, ensuring the highest level of fair play and quality in the game over 18 months and 751 matches.