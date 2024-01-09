From Yuva Kabaddi Series to PKL: The rise of young Bengal Warriors' raider Nitin Kumar

Young raider Nitin Kumar has had a sensational start to his Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) career. Nitin is plying his trade for the Bengal Warriors this season and has already been impressive with his performances.

The 22-year-old raider was the most expensive player in Category D at the PKL 10 auction. He was roped in by the Warriors for INR 32.2 Lakh. Nitin has certainly lived up to the expectations. He is the second-best raider for Bengal this season so far, scoring 76 raid points from nine matches, averaging 8.44 raid points per game.

Hailing from Haryana, the youngster has two Super Raids and three Super 10s to his name as well. He is only behind the Warriors' captain Maninder Singh, who has 97 raid points so far this season.

During a press release, young Nitin expressed gratitude towards his family for always supporting him.

"I started my career at the Pardeep Narwal Academy in Sonipat under coach Naresh Narwal. I have always had the support of my family. My family has never had a problem with me playing Kabaddi, right from when I started, till now that I am a kabaddi player with the Bengal Warriors."

Yuva Kabaddi Series propels Nitin Kumar's rise

It was in the Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS) where Nitin Kumar proved his abilities and gained the limelight. During the 2022 summer edition, he showcased his prowess as a raider, representing the Hampi Heroes. While Hampi finished third in the tournament, Nitin was the best raider for his team, amassing 263 raid points.

Following his stellar display, he earned a contract with the Kolkata-based franchise in PKL. Speaking about his experience in the Yuva Kabaddi series, he stated:

"Participating in the Yuva Kabaddi league was a very good experience for me. After that, we had a trial for the Pro Kabaddi League, Where I performed to the best of my abilities. After that, I played a couple of tournaments in Mumbai where I performed well."

Further, the youngster also went on to highlight the importance of having Kabaddi leagues such as the PKL and the YKS. He was also grateful to Capri Sports, the owners of Bengal Warriors.

“I am very grateful to Capri Sports who have given me a chance to pursue a career in Kabaddi, and playing for the Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League is now a dream come true. The rise of a league like the PKL has been a grace for Kabaddi players and now with the Yuva Kabaddi Series developing players like me has given us a lot of hope for the future, both economically and as a fan of Kabaddi."

Views on Bengal Warriors' campaign in PKL 10

The Bengal Warriors have played 11 matches this season thus far, winning four games, losing five, and playing out two tied encounters. Nitin believes the team has a bright future as they are only halfway through the season.

Talking about sticking together as a unit, the right raider said:

"Winning and losing is a part of this game. Here and there we can make mistakes, but we need to learn how to work on those mistakes. We need to talk to each other and work with each other so that we can improve the team together as a group.

"We have almost half a season left and a lot more to offer the team. When we leave here at the end of the season, we will learn a lot more than we did at the start of the season."