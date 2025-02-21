71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship 2025: Rajasthan squad ft. Sachin Tanwar and Jai Bhagwan

Rajasthan boasts six PKL players in their squad for the 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship 2025 in Cuttack, Odisha.

Brijendra Chaudhary made his PKL debut with Jaipur Pink Panthers in season 8 and returned to play for Dabang Delhi KC in PKL Season 11. Overall, he has earned 34 points from 16 matches across two seasons in the Pro Kabaddi League.

PKL Season 11 auction's costliest player Sachin Tanwar will ply his trade for Rajasthan. He made his PKL debut with Gujarat Giants in season 5 and served the club for three seasons before joining Patna Pirates. Sachin played for the Pirates for three editions and joined Tamil Thalaivas for the 11th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

He earned 1096 points (1034 raid points and 62 tackle points) across seven editions in the Indian top-tier kabaddi league.

All-rounder Jitender Yadav has played for Gujarat Giants in PKL Season 10 & 11. He has earned 63 points from 23 matches with the Giants across two seasons in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, Jai Bhagwan joined U Mumba in PKL Season 9 and served the club for two seasons before joining Bengaluru Bulls for PKL 2024. He has bagged 178 points (167 raid points and 11 tackle points) from 44 outings.

Gangaram has been part of the UP Yoddhas setup in the Pro Kabaddi League. Meanwhile, Mahipal Sinwar also played for the Yoddhas in the PKL. Left raider Hariom Choudhary earned 140 points from 37 matches in the Yuva Kabaddi Series across four editions. He played YKS 11 Division Rounds, Summer Edition 2022, Summer Edition 2023, and Monsoon Edition 2023.

Rajasthan squad for 71st Senior National Kabaddi Championship

Brijendra Chaudhary, Sachin Tanwar, Jitender Yadav, Jai Bhagwan, Gangaram, Mahipal Sinwar, Manoj Khokar, Rahul Choudhary, Hariom Chaudhary, Rajeev Rajpurohit, Piyush Jham, and Vijay Saini.

