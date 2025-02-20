71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship: Full list of Haryana players ft. Mohit Goyat & Ashu Malik

Haryana boast a star-studded lineup for the 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship with several current and former Pro Kabaddi League players in their squad. They are pitted in Group A alongside Delhi and Telangana and will begin their campaign against the latter on February 20.

Dabang Delhi K.C. captain Ashu Malik will play for Haryana in the ongoing edition of the 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship in Cuttack, Odisha. The young Indian raider has earned 762 points from 91 matches across four editions in the Pro Kabaddi League with the Delhi-based franchise.

Meanwhile, raider Mohit Goyat will share the attacking duties with Ashu for Haryana. He has raked up 579 points from 79 outings with former champions Puneri Palatan across four PKL seasons.

Nitin Dhankar is another star raider in the Haryana squad for the Senior Nationals, having earned 287 points from 34 matches with the Bengal Warriroz across two PKL editions.

Raider Neeraj Narwal has 293 points (249 raid points and 44 tackle points) in the Pro Kabaddi League across 77 matches. He made his PKL debut with Dabang Delhi KC in Season 7 and served the club for two seasons before moving to Bengaluru Bulls for PKL Season 9 and 10. In the previous edition of the league, he earned 87 points from 18 matches for the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Right corner Yogesh Dahiya earned 154 points (77 points in each season) with Dabang Delhi KC over the last two editions of the Pro Kabaddi League. Left corner Aman Antil played for Bengaluru Bulls in PKL Seasons 8, 9, and 10. He was also with Puneri Paltan in the 11th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Right-cover Sanjay Dhull played for Patna Pirates in PKL Season 10 and Haryana Steelers in PKL 2024. Overall, the Indian defender has earned 63 points in 60 matches across two PKL seasons.

Left-cover Sandeep Deswal made his PKL debut with Dabang Delhi KC in the previous edition of the league. He earned 27 points from 20 outings in his maiden Pro Kabaddi League season.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Narwal is a seasoned campaigner who has been part of the PKL setup for eight editions. He made his debut in the inaugural edition and was part of the league until 2022. Rajesh has played for five teams, including Jaipur Pink Panthers for four seasons, and one season each with UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Dabang Delhi K.C.

Haryana squad for 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship

Ashu Malik, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Dhankar, Neeraj Narwal, Yogesh Dahiya, Aman Antil, Sanjay Dhull, Sandeep Deswal, Rajesh Narwal, Aman Dalal, Aman Kawi, and Jatin Kajla.

