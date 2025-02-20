71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship: Full list of Vidarbha players ft. Akash Pikalmunde

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Feb 20, 2025 17:15 IST
(Image Credits: Instagram/Akash Pikalmunde)
(Image Credits: Instagram/Akash Pikalmunde)

Vidarbha will compete in Pool F of the 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship 2024 alongside Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Odisha. They will play three group-stage matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha on February 20 and 21.

The team consists of former PKL player Akash Pikalmunde, who represented Bengal Warriorz in Seasons 8 and 9. In PKL Season 8, Akash earned 19 points from seven matches, while he earned 14 points from three matches in the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Overall, the Indian raider has raked up 30 points (28 raid points and two tackle points) from 10 outings in the Indian top-tier kabaddi league. Akash has been named as the captain of the Vidarbha side for the 71st edition of the Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship 2025.

He has a 40% tackle success rate from five tackles and a 52.83% raid success from 53 raids across two editions of the Pro Kabaddi League. With 1 Super10 and a not-out % of 69.81, Akash will host the side for his side in the competition.

The team also includes three Yuva Kabaddi Series players. All three players were part of the Tadoba Tigers squad in the YKS 11 Divison Rounds.

All-rounder Aditya Pangul has one point from four matches, while left-raider Parth Dadwe has zero points from just one outing. Meanwhile, right-cover Amit Singh Thakur has earned nine points from eight outings in the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

Vidarbha will play their first match against hosts Odisha on February 20. They will face Rajasthan in the morning session and Jharkhand in the evening session on Friday (February 21).

Vidarbha squad for 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship

Akash Pikalmunde, Javed Pathan, Aditya Pangul, Amit Singh, Parth Dadvi, Abhishek Yadav, Sunil Gote, Yashwant Mokalkar, Aadesh Varkhade, Pawan Deshmukh, Chinmay Shende, Kunal Chavan.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
