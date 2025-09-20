"8 saal se sirf 99 match jeete hai?'" - Haryana Steelers' coach Manpreet Singh's perplexing reaction after win over Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Haryana Steelers' coach Manpreet Singh was perplexed after knowing that he has won 99 matches as a coach in Pro Kabaddi. The Steelers beat Puneri Paltan 34-30 in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture on Friday, September 19. It marked his 99th victory as a coach.However, Manpreet Singh was pleasantly surprised that he had only 99 wins, as he has been coaching for eight years in the league now. Nonetheless, he stated that it was a moment of happiness.&quot;8 saal se sirf 99 match jeete hai? 8 saal hogaye, char baar final mai jaa chuke toh 99 hi hue hai? (Only 99 matches in eight years? It has been eight years, I have gone to the final four times, still only 99 wins?,&quot; he reacted in a press conference post the game. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostManpreet Singh then admitted that he was not aware of the numbers. He stated that it is a good thing for the league as well. The former all-rounder also mentioned that he would get sweets from his house and distribute them among everyone when he wins his 100th match as a coach.He will have the opportunity to hit the century mark when the Haryana Steelers take on Tamil Thalaivas in their next match on Saturday, September 20. The Steelers have won three consecutive matches and will be confident heading into this clash.Manpreet Singh's record as a coach in Pro KabaddiManpreet Singh began his journey as a coach in the fifth season of Pro Kabaddi. In his first two years, that is, seasons five and six, the Gujarat Giants made it to the finals and finished twice as runners-up under him.His stint as the coach of Haryana Steelers began in the ninth season. Just a year later, the Steelers made it to the final of season ten. Unfortunately for Manpreet, he suffered another defeat in the final as the Steelers lost to Puneri Paltan.However, he finally tasted success in the next season. Haryana Steelers beat Patna Pirates in the final last year. Under coach Manpreet, they won their maiden Pro Kabaddi title and are the defending champions this season. He will be keen to add another trophy to his cabinet as a coach.Notably, Manpreet Singh has also won the Pro Kabaddi trophy as a player with the Pirates in the past.