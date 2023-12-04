"A lot of guys told me that I have lost weight"- Girish Ernak talks about U Mumba coach Gholamreza's approach, Spirit of Mumbai captain role and more

Experienced defender Girish Ernak is a part of the U Mumba squad in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Ernak, who has participated in all PKL seasons played so far, seems to be in the best shape of his life.

Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda, Girish talked about U Mumba head coach Gholamreza Mazandarani's approach, his 'homecoming at U Mumba, role as the Spirit of Mumbai captain and named the team which can give the franchise a run for its money in PKL 10.

Excerpts from Girish Ernak's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda

Q. U Mumba is a new team for you in PKL. How has the experience been so far?

Girish Ernak: Yes, I am very happy. I am feeling good because I am a local boy. I am happy to be in this team.

Q. You have been playing Kabaddi for a long time now. When did you start playing kabaddi and how was your journey to Pro Kabaddi League?

Girish Ernak: My Kabaddi journey started in 2005. I used to play in school. I also played cricket during my school days, but I understood that my future in cricket was not so bright. So, I joined a kabaddi club after completing my schooling. It was a local club in Kalyan near my house.

I started playing at the club level. Then, I got selected in the Air India team. Pro Kabaddi League was not there at that time. I would play for Air India team on a contract basis. I would compete in state level or all-India tournaments. So, after playing there for some years, Pro Kabaddi League came around.

I got selected in Pro Kabaddi League in first season, and now, I continue to be a part of the league.

Q. You are the Spirit of Mumbai captain. Tell us about your special role.

Girish Ernak: Yes, I am the Spirit of Mumbai captain of the U Mumba team. I am the senior in the team. I am playing the 10th PKL season of my career. Other players have also been playing, it's not like they are not experienced, but I have been trying to guide the juniors.

I have been given the responsibility to share my experience of kabaddi with them and also I talk with them about important things like discipline. So, that is the role.

Q. You have 3 talented Iranian raiders - Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Heidarali Ikrami and Alireza Mirzaein - in the squad.

Girish Ernak: They are good raiders. As you said, Zafar, Heidarali and Alireza. They have speed, power, and they have been doing well. You would have seen Zafar in the first match.

Q. Your next match is against Gujarat Giants. They have got 2 wins in 2 matches. Any special strategy for them?

Girish Ernak: Yes, we will plan. We have made some strategies already. Gujarat Giants have a good squad. Even our team is good. I think it will be a great match. The team which follows its plans and strategies will win.

Q. Who was your role model when you started playing kabaddi?

Girish Ernak: My role model was Rakesh Kumar.

Q. How has your experience in Ahmedabad been so far? Any new Indian dishes you tried?

Girish Ernak: I have come to Ahmedabad before. Actually, I attended a camp of SAI (Sports Authority of India) in Gandhinagar. So, I have come here multiple times. I have also played for Gujarat team in PKL. The atmosphere is good here. I like the Panipuri of Ahmedabad.

Q. If you had to pick one team which could challenge U Mumba in PKL 10, which team would it be?

Girish Ernak: In this season, I think Puneri Paltan can challenge U Mumba.

Q. How is the fitness under Gholamreza sir going? Do you think having such an extensive fitness regime helps better the game or does more work need to be done on skill training?

Girish Ernak: Yes, yes, I would say that I have faced some new challenges which I didn't face while training in the first nine seasons. Be it mat training or gym training or even ground training. His approach is quite different.

At the start of the season, when we had a weigh-in and when we played the first match, a lot of guys told me that I have lost weight. People told me I look fitter now. It is a good thing for me, and it motivates me.