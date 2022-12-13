"A MARVELous sight indeed"- UP Yoddhas share never-seen-before video of Pardeep Narwal and his son before Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs

UP Yoddhas shared an incredible Instagram reel featuring their captain Pardeep Narwal and his son Garvit ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs. The Yoddhas will be in action later tonight against Tamil Thalaivas in Eliminator 2 of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Before the game, Pardeep Narwal visited the Siddhi-Vinayak Temple in Mumbai with his family. He also shot a special video with his son, and the UP Yoddhas added a Marvel touch to it.

Sharing the reel before the playoffs match, the Yoddhas wrote on Instagram:

"A 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐕𝐄𝐋ous sight indeed."

The Yoddhas tagged Narwal in the video, and the record-breaker reshared it on his Instagram profile as well. In just four hours, the video has already received close to 50,000 likes. The reel has been viewed more than 150,000 times, while 434 fans have left a comment under the post.

Can Pardeep Narwal lead UP Yoddhas to their 1st Pro Kabaddi League championship?

The UP Yoddhas qualified for the playoffs by finishing fourth in the league stage points table. They will have to win three matches on the trot to win their maiden Pro Kabaddi League championship. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise have qualified for the playoffs in all the seasons in which they have played, but have never won the championship.

This year, they will have to first beat Tamil Thalaivas in the Eliminator and then Puneri Paltan in the semi-finals to earn a place in the final. It will be interesting to see if the Yoddhas can make it to the final. Interestingly, neither Puneri Paltan nor Tamil Thalaivas have played the PKL final before. Hence, there will be at least one new finalist in PKL 2022.

Pardeep Narwal won his last Pro Kabaddi title in the fifth season as the captain of Patna Pirates. He will be keen to add one more trophy to his cabinet.

