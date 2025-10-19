Patna Pirates continued to remain in the hunt for a top-eight finish in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat Puneri Paltan 38-27 on Sunday, October 19. This was their second win over the Paltan this season.
Ayan Lohchab was the star of the show for the Patna Pirates once again. He put up a stunning performance, bagging 17 raid points. Given an opportunity, Milan Dahiya scored five raid points. Skipper Ankit and Navdeep scored three tackle points.
Puneri Paltan did not play their full-strength team once again. They had already sealed a top-two finish and tested their bench strength. Stuwart Singh scored five raid points. Sachin Tanwar scored four raid points while Mohammad Nabibakhsh scored five points.
Fans reacted on X after the game between Patna and Pune.
"Today's @GujaratGiants loss will be crucial and maybe making a way to play-ins for Patna Pirates if they win all their games !! #PKL12 #pklseason12," a fan wrote.
"Declare him (Ayan) the caption of our team patna," another user tweeted.
Puneri Paltan ended their league stage with back-to-back defeats. However, they are at the top of the table with 26 points from 18 games.
Can Patna Pirates keep their winning run going?
While it may have come a little late for the Patna Pirates, they have gained momentum at the right time. This was their third consecutive victory. They moved to the tenth position. The Pirates now have 12 points from 16 games with a score difference of -40.
They are tied with the Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas, and UP Yoddhas on points. However, the Thalaivas and Yoddhas have only one game each remaining. While the Giants have two games left, the Pirates are in pretty much in contention for the top-eight finish with two matches remaining.
They will play Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers. If they can manage to continue their winning run, they could still qualify. The Pirates will aim to keep their unbeaten streak going with two wins in their remaining matches.
It would be a solid turnaround for the three-time champions, who were struggling for most of the season.