Patna Pirates continued to remain in the hunt for a top-eight finish in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat Puneri Paltan 38-27 on Sunday, October 19. This was their second win over the Paltan this season.

Ayan Lohchab was the star of the show for the Patna Pirates once again. He put up a stunning performance, bagging 17 raid points. Given an opportunity, Milan Dahiya scored five raid points. Skipper Ankit and Navdeep scored three tackle points.

Puneri Paltan did not play their full-strength team once again. They had already sealed a top-two finish and tested their bench strength. Stuwart Singh scored five raid points. Sachin Tanwar scored four raid points while Mohammad Nabibakhsh scored five points.

Fans reacted on X after the game between Patna and Pune.

"Today's @GujaratGiants loss will be crucial and maybe making a way to play-ins for Patna Pirates if they win all their games !! #PKL12 #pklseason12," a fan wrote.

Ayan Khanra @AyanKha93842862 Today's @GujaratGiants loss will be crucial and maybe making a way to play-ins for Patna Pirates if they win all their games !! #PKL12 #pklseason12

"Declare him (Ayan) the caption of our team patna," another user tweeted.

Deeptanshu Sahoo @GOATMahiForever Declare him the caption of our team patna 💛

Aanand Dubey @AanandDubey17 Jai Bihar

WTH 😛 @Tastydahibara Patna won 2/2 vs pune wtf 🤣🤣🤣

Puneri Paltan ended their league stage with back-to-back defeats. However, they are at the top of the table with 26 points from 18 games.

Can Patna Pirates keep their winning run going?

While it may have come a little late for the Patna Pirates, they have gained momentum at the right time. This was their third consecutive victory. They moved to the tenth position. The Pirates now have 12 points from 16 games with a score difference of -40.

They are tied with the Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas, and UP Yoddhas on points. However, the Thalaivas and Yoddhas have only one game each remaining. While the Giants have two games left, the Pirates are in pretty much in contention for the top-eight finish with two matches remaining.

They will play Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers. If they can manage to continue their winning run, they could still qualify. The Pirates will aim to keep their unbeaten streak going with two wins in their remaining matches.

It would be a solid turnaround for the three-time champions, who were struggling for most of the season.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More