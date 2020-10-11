Ajay Thakur picks his kabaddi dream team; leaves out himself

Former Indian Kabaddi team skipper Ajay Thakur picked his best all-time seven, featuring some of the greatest names in the sport's history. However, Ajay left himself out of the team and said that he did not deserve to be a part of the legendary squad.

During his appearance on Pro Kabaddi's Instagram show - Beyond The Mat - Season II, Ajay Thakur participated in a Rapid Fire round. The show's host asked him to pick his dream team in that segment.

"If I had to pick my dream team, first of all, I would not be in this kabaddi team," Ajay Thakur instantly replied.

Then, he listed the players of his dream kabaddi team and continued:

"The first corner would be Joginder Narwal. On the opposite side would be Anna - Dharmaraj Cheralathan. In the chain with Cheralathan would be Rakesh Kumar. Next to Joginder would be Anup Kumar. The Left Cover would be Manjeet Chhillar, and the Right Cover would be Pankaj Shirsat. Right in the middle would be Dinesh Kumar. This playing seven can tear apart any opposition on the kabaddi mat."

Ajay Thakur's dream kabaddi team: Joginder Narwal, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rakesh Kumar, Anup Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Pankaj Shirsat, Dinesh Kumar.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Ajay Thakur for Sports. He is a professional kabaddi player and current captain of the Indian kabaddi team pic.twitter.com/bZk2aMJjnI — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 11, 2019

When asked why he did not pick himself in his dream kabaddi team, Ajay Thakur answered:

"I don't deserve to be on this team. These are the best players, in my opinion."

When will Ajay Thakur return to the kabaddi mat?

Ajay Thakur was on duty as the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Himachal Pradesh during the lockdown period. He is the captain of the Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Recently, there were rumors that the organizers would shift the Pro Kabaddi League outside India. However, Mashal Sports trashed those reports by stating that they would conduct the tourney in India when the situation improves.