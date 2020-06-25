PKL 8: Pro Kabaddi 2020 to remain in India, will not shift to Sri Lanka

Mashal Sports have confirmed that PKL 8 will not be shifted outside India.

PKL 8 will be contested in India and will be scheduled once the situation gets better in the country.

Pro Kabaddi 2020 will get organized in India itself.

Contrary to recent reports suggesting that the Sri Lankan Kabaddi Federation (SLKF) expressed their desire to host PKL 8 in October this year, Mashal Sports have dismissed rumours of Pro Kabaddi 2020 shifting to Sri Lanka.

The president of Sri Lanka Kabaddi Federation, Anura Pathirana, in an official statement confirmed that there were no talks of the league being shifted to the island nation.

PKL 8 was expected to commence in July, with the auction planned to be held in April this year. However, the tournament has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An official statement from Mashal Sports released earlier today confirmed that PKL 8 has been postponed and the feasibility of contesting Pro Kabaddi 2020 will be considered only after reviewing the health and safety of players and officials involved.

"The usual window for a season of Pro Kabaddi League is between July and October. This year, in face of the Covid-19 pandemic we continue to review the situation and best options for a safe and secure opportunity for the sport, fans, players and other stakeholders. The health and safety of our players and other participants is the paramount and key consideration in our decision, along with complete compliance to official policy and guidelines," the statement read.

No discussions with SLKF about PKL 8: Pro Kabaddi officials

As per the official statement, no talks were held to discuss the change of hosting rights with respect to the Pro Kabaddi League.

"We are also not in discussions with the Sri Lanka Kabaddi Federation to hold Season VIII in Sri Lanka. Anything that we finalize will be done only after the due consultation with the authorities, AKFI, PKL Teams, and other relevant stakeholders," the statement added.

Ever since its inception in 2014, the Pro Kabaddi League has led to a massive facelift of the game of kabaddi, unearthing some top talents within the country. The league has gained immense popularity among fans in the seven seasons of PKL. The seventh season of the league was won by Bengal Warriors, who defeated Dabang Delhi K.C. to claim their maiden title.

A lot of sporting events have been either postponed or suspended amid the coronavirus scare. As the situation of the pandemic exists as of now, no announcements have been made regarding the starting dates of PKL 8.