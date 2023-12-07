Ajay Thakur PKL Team 2023: Which team will Ajay Thakur not coach after pulling out of Pro Kabaddi 2023?

Ajay Thakur, who was appointed as assistant coach of Dabang Delhi ahead of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10, will not be seen in the dugout this year.

Thakur was seen actively participating in the PKL 10 auction, helping Delhi set up their squad ahead of the season. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Thakur had to let go of his assistant coach role at the very last minute.

The decision came due to his prior commitment as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Himachal Pradesh. Thakur has been in the position since 2017.

India's raiding superstar, Ajay Thakur last featured in the PKL two years back in Season 8. He represented Dabang Delhi and was part of their title-winning squad. However, he did not make a significant contribution, scoring only five points from as many matches.

Thakur has been among the top players in the PKL, with a total of 816 career points, including 794 raid points. His presence as an assistant coach would certainly have benefitted Dabang Delhi.

Joginder Narwal replaces Ajay Thakur as Dabang Delhi's assistant coach for PKL 10

Joginder Narwal led Dabang Delhi to their maiden PKL trophy (Credit: dabangdelhikc.com)

While Rambir Singh Khokhar remains the head coach of Dabang Delhi, the franchise changed its coaching staff ahead of PKL 10. With Ajay Thakur pulling out due to his prior commitments, Dabang Delhi roped in Joginder Narwal as the assistant coach.

Narwal was one of the most prominent left-corner defenders. He brings in immense experience, having had a successful career during his playing days. He featured in 109 Pro Kabaddi matches, stacking up 210 tackle points with a success rate of 43 percent.

Joginder Narwal was last seen playing for the Haryana Steelers in PKL season 9. However, he has a memorable history with Dabang Delhi. The legendary defender joined the Delhi team in 2018 during Season 6 and picked up 51 points. He was with the team the following season as well and registered 49 points.

Narwal captained Dabang Delhi in Season 8 when they won their maiden PKL title as well. Having spent three seasons with the franchise and guiding them to a trophy, Joginder's inclusion as an assistant coach can prove to be a decisive move.