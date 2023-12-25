Akash Shinde PKL Team 2023: Which team is Akash playing for in PKL 2023?

Hailing from Nashik district in Maharashtra, Akash Shinde is a rising star in the world of Kabaddi. He is currently playing his third consecutive season for Puneri Paltans in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Puneri Paltans have been playing admirably in the ongoing season of the Pro Kabaddi League. With the likes of Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar doing well on the mat, Akash Shinde hasn’t been given a lot of chances to show his mettle.

The Paltans are currently sitting at the top of the points table with five wins in six matches. Akash Shinde has played two games and has eight points to his name with a raid strike rate of 57 percent. It remains to be seen if he will be part of the playing XI in Puneri Paltan’s next game against Patna Pirates.

Akash Shinde made his debut in the 2021 season of Pro Kabaddi League for Puneri Paltans. He only got three matches that season, picking up nine points. However, the following season saw Shinde unleashing himself on the mat.

He showed his mettle by picking up 142 points in 22 matches with an excellent raid strike rate of 63 percent. Ahead of the 2023 edition of PKL, Puneri Paltans retained him for the next season as well.

Puneri Paltans have made a flying start in the PKL 2023

Akash Shinde’s team, Puneri Paltans have made a rollicking start in the 2023 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They started their campaign by taking the revenge for last season’s final defeat, beating Jaipur Pink Panthers 36-33. This was followed with a dominating 43-32 triumph over U Mumba.

Puneri Paltans suffered their first defeat this season at the hands of Haryana Steelers in their third game, with the scoreline reading 39-44. The Paltans then made a roaring comeback as they crushed Bengal Warriors 49-19 in their fourth encounter.

This was followed by two more back-to-back wins, beating Dabang Delhi (30-23) and Bengaluru Bulls (43-18). Asman Inamdar and Co. are slated to play their next match against Patna Pirates on Tuesday at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium.