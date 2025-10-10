"AKSHIT DHULL YOUVE ROCKED MY WORLD" - Fans praise young Dabang Delhi raider for stellar Super 10 against Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 10, 2025 17:23 GMT
Akshit Dhull in action against Gujarat Giants (Image Credits: PKL &amp; @spideypant_/X)
Akshit Dhull in action against Gujarat Giants (Image Credits: PKL & @spideypant_/X)

Dabang Delhi returned to winning ways with a 39-33 win against Gujarat Giants on Friday, October 10. With this, they became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Dabang Delhi will feature in the first Play-in on Saturday, October 25.

Akshit Dhull, given an opportunity in Ashu Malik's absence, grabbed it with both hands. He scored a stellar Super 10, picking up 12 raid points. Ajinkya Pawar and Neeraj Narwal supported him well with five raid points and four raid points each, respectively. Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali scored three tackle points each as well.

Fans praised Akshit Dhull for his impressive show.

"AKSHIT DHULL YOUVE ROCKED MY WORLD 🔥 #pkl12 #prokabaddi," a fan wrote on X.
There were a few decisions that went in favor of Delhi. Fans also reacted to the same.

"What the hell is this? Umpires are favoring Dabang Delhi. This is too much. Four or five wrong decisions have gone against Gujarat Giants. They would have easily won the game if the umpires were neutral," a fan wrote.
Himanshu Singh bagged 11 raid points for Gujarat Giants. Mohammadreza Shadloui and Himanshu picked up High 5s with five tackle points each. However, they ended up on the wrong side of the result.

Dabang Delhi will aim to enter playoffs on a solid note

Having qualified for Play-in 1, Dabang Delhi have showcased what an extraordinary season it has been for them. They have been extremely consistent throughout. With 12 wins and 14 points from 14 matches, they continue to remain at the top of the table.

Delhi have four games left before the playoffs. They will face Puneri Paltan on Sunday, October 12. After a short gap, they will be up against the Tamil Thalaivas on Friday, October 17. They will then play the Bengaluru Bulls on Saturday, October 18. Their final league stage match is against the Patna Pirates on Wednesday, October 22.

Despite having qualified, they will be keen to continue their dominant run. They would also look at trying out the bench strength and keeping their main players fresh for the business end of the tournament.

Edited by Rishab Vm
