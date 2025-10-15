"All the matches are tight for us now" - Gujarat Giants skipper reflects after crucial win over Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Gujarat Giants skipper Rakesh Sungroya reflected on their victory over Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat them 40-32 on Tuesday, October 14. It was a crucial win after a defeat in their previous game.

Ad

Gujarat Giants are tenth on the table with 10 points from 14 matches. With just four games remaining, every match will be a must-win affair for them going forward in order to qualify.

Rakesh reflected on the same and also spoke about Mohammadreza Shadloui's performance. The Iranian played a key role in their win. He scored four raid points and four tackle points.

"Shadloui was confident right from the start. He had a slight injury due to which he was not doing well. But he is completely fine now and he will do well in the games ahead. All the matches are tight for us now. It is a do-or-die situation. Our target will be to win," he said during the post-match press conference.

Ad

Trending

Gujarat Giants will be up against the Tamil Thalaivas next. They will then face Telugu Titans, Haryana Steelers, and Bengaluru Bulls. Notably, the top eight teams will qualify for the playoffs.

Gujarat Giants assistant coach hails bench strength after win over Pirates

Gujarat Giants assistant coach Varinder Sandhu praised the team's bench strength after their win over the Pirates. He reckoned that they could make substitutions that proved to be successful only because they have a good bench strength.

Ad

"The positive is that we have a good bench strength which is why we could make many substitutions. We can bring in any player who we feel we need in that particular situation. It was successful also today. Himanshu and everyone who came in carried their role well. So you can only make substitutions if you have a good bench strength," he said.

Ad

Himanshu Singh, who came in as a substitute, shone with a Super 10. He scored 11 raid points. The likes of Rohit Nandal, Shridhar Kadam, and Aryavardhan Navale, who came in as substitutes, scored points at crucial times that helped the team in the end.

The Giants will aim to carry the momentum forward as the tournament heads towards the business end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More