All you need to know about PKL 10: What is NYP in PKL?

The historic 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will kickstart on 2nd December. The PKL bandwagon will start its journey at the Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad before it goes to all the franchises' home cities.

Fans have all the reason to be excited as their favorite kabaddi stars will return to the mat and they will get to watch some high-octane clashes. Not only the established stars, but many youngsters will also get a chance to showcase their skills in the Pro Kabaddi League's 10th edition.

Across the nine seasons, we have already seen numerous stories of youngsters becoming legends of the game. Who could forget the journeys of Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, and Arjun Deshwal? All of them started as young and budding players and went on to become the finest players in the sport. There have been many more such stories over the years, and the list is never-ending.

Why does the Pro Kabaddi League keep on delivering such stories? One of the biggest reasons behind that is their NYP rule.

But what is this NYP rule? Don't worry we have got you covered.

What is NYP in PKL?

NYP stands for New Young Player. Under this rule, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has made it mandatory for every franchise to sign a few young players under the NYP category.

As per the rule, the minimum age of the player signed under the NYP category must be 18 years, with a maximum age limit of 22 years.

Furthermore, there are two subcategories in it - NYP and ENYP.

As mentioned above - NYP is a new young player between the ages of 18 to 22 who has never participated in the PKL. Meanwhile, ENYP is an Existing New Young Player. It simply means a youngster between the ages of 18 to 22 who has played at least one match in the PKL.

Mashal Sports runs a program by the name Future Kabaddi Heroes that identifies young kabaddi talent across the nation and provides them with the resources to d develop further.

The top talents from this program make it to the auctions of the Pro Kabaddi League under the NYP category. Furthermore, each franchise is allowed to retain up to six players from their already existing list of NYP ahead of the auctions.

Naveen Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, and Nitesh Kumar are a few of the biggest names in the Pro Kabaddi League who were once signed as the NYP. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat are the most recent success stories of the New Young Players category.