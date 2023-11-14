The thrilling arena of PKL Season 9 saw Puneri Paltan emerge as the team to beat. Their journey to the PKL finals, a first in their nine seasons of play, was nothing short of remarkable. It was marked by a distinctive blend of seasoned experience and the raw energy of youth.

Puneri Paltan's triumph wasn't merely the result of individual players, unlike other teams in past editions; it was a collective effort that showcased the depth of their squad.

With the Sultan of Kabaddi, Fazel Atrachali, leading the charge, the emergence of talents like Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, and Mohit Goyat added a new dimension to the team's raiding prowess.

In an exclusive conversation with Kailash Kandpal, the CEO of Puneri Paltan, Sportskeeda delved into a comprehensive discussion covering team planning, the intricacies of the auction process, the art of scouting, Puneri Paltan's unwavering commitment to grassroots development, and a nuanced exploration of key business facets.

Kailash banks on the "shifting focus to all-rounders" strategy

Puneri Paltan's CEO Kailash during the auction (PC: PKL Media)

In a move that shook the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) fraternity, Puneri Paltan decided to part ways with captain Fazel, despite their stellar performance in the previous season, where they reached their first-ever final under his leadership. The team made a surprising choice by acquiring the young all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadlou for a record-breaking 2.35 crores.

Kailash elaborated on the rationale behind this decision, offering a glimpse into the team's overarching vision and strategic considerations. The move, though initially puzzling, is grounded in a comprehensive strategy that aims to propel Puneri Paltan to greater heights in the upcoming season. The CEO said:

"We believe that going forward, all-rounders will play an important role in team formation. We know that Shadlou is a good defender, and in the recently concluded Asian Games, he was the lead raider for Iran," Kailash explained.

He emphasized Coach BC Ramesh's philosophy, highlighting the significance of versatile players who can seamlessly switch between raiding and defending roles. Shadlou, with his strong defensive capabilities and impressive raiding record, perfectly aligns with this vision.

The question on everyone's mind was Shadlou's potential captaincy. When questioned about Shadlou's acquisition and the possibility of him being the captain, Kailash remained pragmatic.

"Shadlou is a young defender who creates opportunities in defense, a quality crucial when your team is trailing or your lead raiders are on the bench," he stated. Regarding captaincy, he added, "We'll leave the decision to Coach BC Ramesh."

Puneri Paltan also welcomed Ahmed Inamdar, Aslam's brother, into their ranks. Kailash acknowledged Ahmed Inamdar's potential and expressed the team's intention to give every player their chance on the mat.

“It’s a long league, and every player will get their chance to play. Ahmed Inamdar is a right cover & a left raider. However, in defence, he needs to get his timing right. Coach BC Ramesh will work on his skills, and at some stage during the league, we may get to see the Inamdar brothers play together.”

Beyond the Playing Field: How Puneri Paltan are acting high on grassroots, fan engagement, and brand Partnerships

Puneri Paltan in season 9 (PC: PKL)

Grassroots initiatives form the bedrock of sports development, acting as the nurturing grounds where talent sprouts and passion for the game takes root. In the context of kabaddi and the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), grassroots efforts involve community-level programs and local leagues that aim to identify and cultivate young talent.

The conversation shifted to the team's scouting process, shedding light on Puneri Paltan's commitment to nurturing local talent through their Yuva Paltan initiative. Discussing the scouting process, Kailash shared:

"In Yuva Paltan, we have a year-round scouting and talent development program. The boys play local tournaments, and that’s when we come to know their actual temperament and application of various skills which they learn while training."

He recounted a touching incident from a tournament in Wada, emphasizing the team unity and bonding among the young players.

"I remember a tournament in Wada (Palghar district) where Aslam Inamdar was awarded the Best Player of the tournament however Yuva Paltan won the final due to Shubham Shelke’s courageous raiding in the finals.

"So Aslam called Shubham on the stage and hand over the award of the best raider of the tournament to Shubham. This act talks very high of team unity and bonding among the young boys who are happy and appreciate each other’s success."

Reflecting on the Pro Kabaddi League's (PKL) success and the changing dynamics of player valuations, it's evident that the league has experienced exponential growth. From its modest beginnings, PKL has evolved into a thriving industry, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of Indian kabaddi. Kailash highlighted the league's transition and said:

"The highest player in Season 1 was sold at around Rs.12 lakhs. This year, 3 players have crossed the 2 crores mark. PKL is an industry in itself. So, one can clearly see we are talking about a successful league. We are building a team for the future, and our strategy remains to go for key players in the auction."

Beyond the on-court action and evolving player valuations, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has forged a strong connection with its fanbase. The PKL has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences with its high-energy matches and fostering a sense of community among kabaddi enthusiasts.

Kailash also opened up about the strong connection the Pro Kabaddi League has forged with its fanbase and outlined a few strategies on how Puneri Paltan is coping to the big levels. In terms of fan engagement and sponsorships, Kailash highlighted:

"Brands that are with us have signed long-term contracts. This helps not only the brand to connect with the sport but also their consumers benefit from long-term association. They get access to the team and marquee players. We do a lot of road shows, dealer initiative programs, talk shows, fans meet and greet, product launches etc."

He further continued:

"During the offseason, we have the Yuva Paltan boys playing tournaments and our fans follow them. In fact closer to the auction they tell us to strengthen a particular department. This year we were told by our fans that no need to go for raiders in the auction but just go for good defenders and that we should pick Vaibhav Kamble or Dadaso Pujari from the Yuva Paltan"

Pune's strategic moves in the PKL 10 auction reflect a calculated approach aimed at building a well-rounded team. Their focus on nurturing local talent, engaging with fans, and adapting to the league's evolving dynamics showcases their commitment to long-term success.

As the PKL 10 season unfolds, all eyes will be on Puneri Paltan, a team poised to make significant strides in their quest for the elusive championship title.