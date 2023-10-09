PKL 2023 Auction: Puneri Paltan break the bank for Mohammadreza Shadlou, sets PKL record with 2.35 crore price tag

In a significant turn of events at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 auction, Iranian showman Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh has created history by becoming the most expensive player ever to be bought in the league.

Puneri Paltan secured the versatile player for a staggering ₹2.35 crore, surpassing the previous record of ₹2.26 crore held by Pawan Kumar.

The auction commenced with Shadloui being the first player to come under the hammer. U Mumba initiated the bidding at the onset, followed by Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants, driving the price to ₹1 crore.

Puneri Paltan joined the race with the Giants, driving the price to ₹1.96 crore. Determined to secure the Iranian player, Puneri Paltan clinched the deal at a staggering ₹2.35 crore, shattering previous records.

Shadloui, a 22-year-old athlete from Iran, made his mark in his debut season with Patna Pirates, displaying his exceptional defensive abilities and leadership on the mat. He secured an impressive 89 tackle points in 24 matches, earning 10 High 5s and the title of the league's best defender.

In the subsequent season 9, Shadloui continued his impactful presence, accumulating 84 tackle points in 20 matches and establishing himself as the backbone of Patna Pirates' defense.

His unique trait lies not only in his defensive skills but also in his ability to raid proficiently, making him a valuable asset for any team in the PKL.

Can Mohammadreza Shadloui's record-breaking signing propel Puneri Paltan to PKL Glory?

Mohammadreza Shadlou in action (PC: PKL)

Puneri Paltan's groundbreaking acquisition of Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh has the potential to reshape their PKL journey. Shadloui's impressive tally of 177 tackle points underscores his exceptional gameplay abilities.

His remarkable feat of scoring 16 tackle points in a single game, coupled with eight super tackles, demonstrates his mastery on the mat.

The Iranian's international experience in the Asian Kabaddi Championship and the Asian Games 2023 further solidifies the reasons behind his high demand. Even against a robust Indian defense, he consistently managed to secure super 10s, displaying his composure under pressure and adaptability to different game scenarios.

This acquisition by Puneri Paltan highlights the team's strategic approach in the auctions, recognizing Mohammadreza Shadloui's exceptional skills and potential to make a significant impact in the upcoming PKL season.

As the league gears up for an exciting new chapter, all eyes will be on Shadloui as he carries the weight of his record-breaking price tag onto the kabaddi mat, ready to script new chapters of success in his promising career.