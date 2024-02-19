"And you sure will!"- Tamil Thalaivas send emotional message to Bengal Warriors after crushing them 74-37 in Pro Kabaddi 2023-24

Tamil Thalaivas sent a emotional message to Bengal Warriors after their record-breaking victory against the latter in Pro Kabaddi 2023-24 on Sunday, February 18. The Thalaivas registered a massive 74-37 victory against the Warriors in their final league match of the season.

With this win, the Thalaivas set a new record for the most points scored by a team in one PKL match. The Chennai-based franchise also set a record for the most all-outs inflicted by a franchise (6) in a single Pro Kabaddi League contest.

It was Bengal Warriors' last match of PKL 10 as well, and the Kolkata-based franchise posted a message for their fans on X that read:

"Not the way we wanted to end our season. To the #BengalWarriors fans, thank you for being our backbone with your unwavering support. We strive to bounce back stronger next campaign!"

Replying to the Bengal Warriors on the micro-blogging platform, the Tamil Thalaivas motivated them for a comeback and wrote:

"The sport of Kabaddi is all about comebacks! And you sure will."

Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors set new record in Pro Kabaddi League before bidding goodbye to season 10

Both Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors had been eliminated from the race to the playoffs prior to Sunday's contest. They had nothing to lose as both teams played fearlessly. They scored total 111 points in 40 minutes, setting a new record for the most points scored in a Pro Kabaddi League match.

Although the two franchises could not qualify for the playoffs in PKL 10, they made sure the fans would remember them. It will be interesting to see if any other team can break the records created by Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors in the upcoming matches.

PKL 10 will continue in Panchkula with another double-header. Tabletoppers Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Gujarat Giants, while the second-placed Puneri Paltan will challenge home team Haryana Steelers.