"Another handshake gate" - Fans react as Haryana Steelers refuse to shake hands with Dabang Delhi after a 1-point defeat in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Haryana Steelers' players and coach Manpreet Singh refused to shake hands with Dabang Delhi and the referees after an intense Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Monday, September 29. Delhi beat Haryana 38-37.

Ad

Delhi's Neeraj Narwal bagged a bonus point in their last raid of the match to take their score to 38. Ashish Narwal then put in a quick raid for Haryana Steelers and bagged a point in the dying moments. There was one more second left on the clock, and Dabang Delhi should have put in a final raid.

However, the referees blew the final whistle and called an end to the game. The Haryana players, including skipper Jaideep and coach Manpreet, were furious at the decision. They demanded a final raid from Delhi but were denied the same by the referees. Therefore, they refused to shake hands with the opposition players and referees after the game.

Ad

Trending

Fans reacted to the heated moment and the handshake refusal on X.

"Another handshake gate🤣. Haryana Steelers refuse to shake hands with umpires and Delhi team... And yeah they were hard done, there indeed was 1 second left, there should have been another raid from DD(they have been lucky at so many occasions and surely their luck will catchup," a fan wrote.

Ad

.... @Mad4RCB Another handshake gate🤣. Haryana Steelers refuse to shake hands with umpires and Delhi team... ​ And yeah they were hard done, there indeed was 1 second left, there should have been another raid from DD(they have been lucky at so many occasions and surely their luck will catchup

Ad

Below are some other reactions from fans on X -

Vaibhav @vaibhav_grok Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi match is the India vs Australia rivalry of Cricket. ​ Peak #Kabaddi match 🔥. It is my favourite sport now. Absolute cinema 😄.

Ad

Bikash Kumar Behera @bik_ashkumar7 Big mistakes by the officials here !! There is 1 sec left means one raid for Dabang Delhi , but umpires denied it !

Ad

Sai Shreyas @SaiShre43225906 1 sec was still left Unfair for haryana 😭 manpreet semma kovam aagitaru

Ad

Vinay put in a stellar effort for Haryana. He scored 18 raid points. Skipper Jaideep also had a solid outing with seven tackle points. However, their efforts were in vain as they ended up on the losing side eventually.

Haryana Steelers will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in their next clash

With their defeat against Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers' four-match winning streak came to an end. They are third on the table with 12 points from nine matches. The defending champions will face the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their upcoming fixture on Wednesday, October 1.

Ad

The Panthers are coming off a defeat against the Tamil Thalaivas in their previous match. Both teams will be up against each other for the first time this season.

Therefore, it is expected to be an interesting contest. Both teams will aim to return to winning ways after defeats in their previous matches. The Panthers are fifth on the table with 10 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More