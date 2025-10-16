  • home icon
"Another loss for Bengaluru Bulls in tie breaker" - Fans react to Bulls' defeat after spirited comeback against Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 16, 2025 15:57 GMT
Bengaluru Bulls suffered their 4th tie-breaker defeat this season (Image Credits: PKL & @Gowthambh,@RCBHIVE/X))

The Bengaluru Bulls suffered their fourth consecutive tie-breaker defeat in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They were beaten 6-5 by the Patna Pirates in the five raids on Thursday, October 16. The scores were initially tied 32-32.

Bengaluru Bulls made a spirited comeback to level the scores. They were trailing 23-29 in the dying moments of the game. The Bulls picked up two more crucial points in less than a minute. Alireza Mirzaian once again proved his worth with a stellar show. He scored 17 raid points and led the charge for the Bulls. While the others made little contributions here and there, it was a one-man effort from Alireza.

However, his performance went in vain as the Bulls ended up losing yet another tie-breaker. The fans, although in awe of the comeback, were disappointed with another close defeat.

"Another loss for Bengaluru Bulls in tie breaker 😢💔Bulls never won tie breaker 🙇‍♂️ #ProKabaddi," a fan wrote on X.
Below are some other reactions from fans on X -

Alireza has been among the finds of the season for the Bulls. He has been terrific with 143 raid points and nine Super 10s so far. For the Patna Pirates, Ayan Lohchab continued his impressive display. He picked up yet another Super 10 as well, scoring 14 raid points.

Bengaluru Bulls' three-match winning streak comes to an end

With a heartbreaking defeat against the Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls' three-match winning streak came to an end. The Bulls are fourth with 16 points from 15 matches.

However, each game is crucial with teams fighting to finish in the top eight. A close loss like this could come back to haunt the Bulls later on. They have three games remaining in the league. To remain in the top four, they will have to look to win all these matches.

The Bulls will face Dabang Delhi in their next clash on Saturday, October 18. They will then be up against the Bengal Warriorz on Wednesday, October 22, and the Gujarat Giants on Thursday, October 23.

As for the Patna Pirates, they continued to remain at the bottom of the table. The Pirates have eight points from 14 matches.

