Anup Kumar explains how Pardeep Narwal changed the game in 3 raids against Puneri Paltan

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs got underway earlier tonight in Bengaluru with an eliminator match between Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddha. While Pune took a big lead at the start, they eventually lost the match 31-42.

Pardeep Narwal was the hero for UP Yoddha as he scored 18 points in the match. His multi-point raids played a huge role in Puneri Paltan's defeat. When asked about the role played by Narwal in the team's win, Pune coach Anup Kumar said at the post-match press conference:

"That was a turning point. They got a 2-3 point lead after that. Then Aslam got tackled. Then, Pardeep executed multi-point raids. He scored a 5-pointer raid and two raids of three points each, so it's a total of 11 points here itself."

During the same press conference, Kumar was also asked why senior raider Rahul Chaudhari was not used by the team during the all-important game.

"No comments," he quickly replied.

Puneri Paltan lost the match despite Aslam Inamdar's Super 10

Aslam Inamdar was the top scorer for Pune in their match against UP Yoddha. The young raider completed his Super 10 with three touch points and seven bonus points. His partner Mohit Goyat failed to get going in the contest, though, as he registered only three raid points, and got tackled down four times.

Meanwhile, Pardeep Narwal scored 17 touch points and a bonus against Pune. He failed only twice against Pune's defence. His teammate Surender Gill backed him up with five points in the game, whereas Sumit registered a high 5 in defence.

UP Yoddha will now lock horns with Patna Pirates in their semi-final match on February 23. The second semi-final will take place on the same night as the first semi between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC.

