Kasinatha Baskaran, a luminary in the PKL realm, left an indelible mark with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the league's inaugural season, steering them to championship glory. His coaching brilliance continued with the Pink Panthers for subsequent seasons, and he embraced a new challenge as the coach of the Puneri Paltans in 2016. Season four witnessed Baskaran's adept leadership guide the team to the playoffs.

Elevating his influence to the global stage, K Baskaran assumed the role of coach for the Indian team in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup. He played a pivotal role in securing the championship for India, marking their third consecutive triumph.

Following a brief hiatus, Baskaran resurfaced in the Pro Kabaddi arena in Season 9 as the head coach for the Bengal Warriors, and he continues in that role this year as well. His seasoned expertise and proven success position him as a linchpin in steering the Bengal Warriors towards new heights in the league.

PKL Season 1 winning coach K Baskaran (PKL)

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, coach Kasinatha Baskaran delved into his reflections on the PKL journey, shared insights on the upcoming season, and elaborated on the team's preparations for the impending challenge. The interview covered various aspects, including the team's auction strategy and the effectiveness of their player acquisitions, offering a comprehensive look into the team's approach for the upcoming season and beyond.

Having been an integral part of the PKL since its inception, the coach reflected on the league's transformative evolution and expressed his excitement about the new season:

"Excited for the upcoming season as I continue my role as the head coach of the Bengal Warriors. Having been a part of the PKL since its inaugural season, I've witnessed significant transformations. The league has provided players and coaches with newfound opportunities, with bid amounts escalating from 12 lakhs to a whopping 2 crores. With 12 teams and the return of the caravan format, there's palpable excitement all around."

Amid high expectations and a promising squad, the Bengal Warriors faced a disheartening season 9. Despite the initial optimism, the team fell short of making it to the playoffs, leaving Kasinatha Baskaran, the head coach, to reflect on the unmet aspirations.

Reflecting on PKL 9, Baskaran acknowledged that circumstances, including the relentless ticking of the clock, didn't align with the team's aspirations, shaping a narrative of untimely obstacles and missed opportunities. He said:

"Things didn't go as per the plan for Bengal Warriors last season. We confidently bidded for two players in the auction, but that didn't yield the expected results. Beyond mere performance issues, a lack of synergy became evident. While we had a good start, the Hyderabad leg posed challenges, primarily due to coordination issues"

Kasinatha Baskaran opened up on the team's auction strategy heading into PKL 10. While they couldn't get any elite players, they got a blend of seasoned campaigners and a lot of youngsters. Balancing the constraints of a limited purse after utilizing FBM for Maninder Singh, the team strategically invested in budding talents from diverse categories. He reflected:

This is a fact that all teams go into auctions with a strategy but end not satisfied often. The same holds true for Bengal Warriors. I believe we made some smart buys. Our first priority was Maninder Singh; although we couldn't retain him, we were determined to get him at any cost. While we considered high-profile players, using FBM for Maninder Singh left us with a limited purse. Nevertheless, we opted to buy several youngsters from other categories, and I am satisfied with our choices.

"We have some amazing players like Nitin, Suyog, Guhan and Viswas" - K Baskaran heaps praise on youngsters

Remaining optimistic about their prospects, the PKL winning coach emphasized a positive outlook on the team's observations. He specifically highlighted several players who have showcased outstanding performances in the camp, underscoring the pivotal role of youth in the future of Kabaddi. Furthermore, he noted the commendable synergy within the team, underscoring the collective potential of the youthful talents. He said:

We have some amazing players like Nitin, Suyog, Guhan and Viswas. We approached this season differently, taking a U-turn from buying big players and focusing more on quality youngsters. They are the future of Kabaddi, and I see a lot of coordination and support from the team camp.

Coach Baskaran further heaped praises on Niitn and said he has a big future. He commented:

Nitin Kumar, a promising young player, has shown remarkable improvement during the camp. His potential is evident, and I foresee him gaining attention from both fans and experts alike.

Bengal Warriors squad in action (PKL)

The coach also divulged insights into the potential bidding for prominent players such as Pawan Kumar or Shadlou, acknowledging their stellar recent performances. However, he highlighted the practical challenges associated with such acquisitions. Furthermore, he shed light on the Bengal Warriors' strategic shift, opting to invest more in emerging young talents rather than accomplished players.

In terms of bidding for players like Pawan or Shadlou, both exceptional in their own right, we opted for a pragmatic approach. Anticipating that other teams might use FBM for them, we prioritized youth and consistency over star players. High-tempo matches demanded such a strategy. Moreover, considering the intricate processes involved with international players like Shadlou, including VISA requirements, we foresaw challenges in integrating them into the team quickly.

Highlighting the significance of experience in the league, the coach emphasized the team's confidence in securing the services of Nitin Rawal in the PKL 10 auction. Nitin Rawal, who garnered a gold medal for India with an impressive performance in the Asian Games 2023, stands as a testament to the team's strategic vision.

In recognizing the leadership potential of both Nitin Rawal and Shubham Shinde, the coach expressed confidence in their ability to not only complement each other on the field but also play vital roles in mentoring and grooming the emerging talents within the squad. K Baskaran said,

Nitin Rawal, an accomplished all-rounder returning from a good performance at the Asian Games, is a valuable addition. While we plan to deploy him primarily in defence, his raiding capabilities are an added asset. Retaining Shubam Shinde, who excelled in the previous season, further bolsters our defensive lineup. With experienced players guiding the team, there's a balance that complements the influx of young talent.

In concluding remarks, the coach provided insights into the spirited atmosphere within the camp. He shed light on the players' rigorous preparation, incorporating cutting-edge technologies and a robust physical workout regime.

Expressing confidence and determination, coach Baskaran asserted that everyone in the team is poised for success and has their sights set on clinching the championship in PKL 10.

In terms of preparations, the camp exudes positivity. We've incorporated advanced training methods, customized workouts, tactical insights for players and video analysis. Armed with a strong and youthful squad, we are optimistic about winning the trophy. While many teams may boast strength on paper, our approach is to take each step deliberately and strive to claim the coveted trophy.