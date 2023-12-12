Ashu Malik PKL Team: Which team is the young Indian raider playing for in PKL 2023?

Young Indian raider Ashu Malik continues to remain with Dabang Delhi for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10.

The young sensation was in the limelight during the PKL 10 auctions. Dabang Delhi, making effective use of their FBM option, retained Ashu for INR 96.25 Lakh.

Hailing from Sonipat, the rising star had a career-defining Yuva Kabaddi Series. He was declared as the Most Effective Raider of the Tournament in the 2022 summer edition. Ashu Malik played 26 matches for Murthal Magnets, scoring an impressive 295 points.

This included 281 raid points at a staggering raid strike rate of 79.82% and an average of 10.8 raid points per match. Ashu ended the tournament with 11 Super Raids and 25 Super 10s. Murthal Magnets went on to be crowned champions as well, with Malik playing a vital role in their triumph.

He had a breakthrough season in PKL 9, where he picked up 158 points, which included 141 raid points alone. The raider emerged as a young talent with his spectacular performance. Further, his showing in the 2022 summer edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series enhanced his reputation.

From a young promising talent, Ashu Malik has risen as one of the key raiders for Dabang Delhi.

Which teams has Ashu Malik played for in the Pro Kabaddi League?

Ashu Malik began his Pro Kabaddi League career very recently. He was picked up by Dabang Delhi as an NYP (New Young Player) signing during the eighth season. The young raider could only manage to score 59 points from 22 matches that season, which included 51 raid points.

However, it was an important contribution as Dabang Delhi went on to win their maiden Pro Kabaddi League title in season 8. He remained with Delhi for the previous season as well.

It was in season 9 that he announced himself, making a mark with his impressive performances on the mat. He picked up 158 points, including 141 raid points. The youngster maintained an average of 6.13 raid points per match, with a success rate of 36%. Moreover, he also scored six Super Raids and five Super 10s.

In a short Pro Kabaddi career to date, he has proven his potential and established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Having played 45 PKL matches, he has scored 217 points, which includes 192 raid points. He can also be handy in the defense, with 25 tackle points, six Super Tackles, and a High 5 to his name.

Malik will be keen to carry his fine run and improve on his performances this season.