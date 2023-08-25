Asian Games 2023: India announces kabaddi squad - Pardeep Narwal misses out, Akash Shinde earns maiden call-up

The much-awaited Indian national kabaddi team was finally announced for the Asian Games 2023, with the trial camps being conducted last month. The men's and women's teams will be participating in the marquee tournament as they look to earn back the gold medal.

India has gone with pretty much the same set-up that it had employed in the Asian Kabaddi Championships earlier in the year, with only one change to the squad. While Mohit Goyat misses out from the squad, left-raider Akash Shinde has been added to the team to add variety in attack.

Notable absences from the squad include Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Hooda, and Vijay Malik - all of whom were part of the preparatory camp that was held in Bengaluru.

Pawan Sehrawat will be all set to lead the side but we might just see Sunil Kumar in the leadership position as it was the latter who was announced as the Indian skipper for the Asian Kabaddi Championships but had to miss out courtesy of visa issues.

Indian men's kabaddi squad for Asian Games 2023:

Pawan Sehrawat, Sunil Kumar, Aslam Inamdar, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Nitesh Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sachin Tanwar, Akash Shinde.

Star-studded Indian women's kabaddi team for Asian Games 2023

The Indian women's kabaddi team was also announced alongside their male counterparts who'll be looking to lay their hands on the Gold medal this time after losing in the final to Iran at Asian Games 2018.

The Indian women's team preparatory camp had seen some big names being part of it and the squad has been picked pretty much on expected lines, with those having performed exceptionally in the domestic tournaments being selected.

Indian women's kabaddi squad for Asian Games 2023:

Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nidhi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Shinde, Sonali Shingate.

Kabaddi at Asian Games 2023 will be held from October 2, 2023, and will witness both the Indian men's and women's teams giving it their all as they look to reclaim the gold medal.