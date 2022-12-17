"Before PKL, money was not there in kabaddi for all players" - Fazel Atrachali highlights the significance of Pro Kabaddi in his life

Puneri Paltan captain Fazel Atrachali is currently leading his team in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 final against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Atrachali is aiming to win his third PKL title.

The Iranian defender has been an integral part of the Pro Kabaddi League since the initial seasons. Atrachali made his PKL debut for U Mumba in Season 2 and later represented the Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan in his PKL career.

Over the years, Fazel has earned big deals from various PKL franchises. The Pro Kabaddi League has changed the lives of many kabaddi players, including Fazel.

Speaking with Sportskeeda in an exclusive chat, the Puneri Paltan captain shed some light on the significance of PKL in his life:

"One thing that is true in life is that money is very important. If you are playing kabaddi and you don't have money, after some years, you will be like 'Why am I playing kabaddi? Why am I wasting my time?' You cannot go to gym and practice everyday if you don't have money. You cannot buy shoes, you cannot buy good workout equipment for yourself."

Admitting that the salaries from the Pro Kabaddi League have improved the lifestyle of the kabaddi players, Fazel Atrachali added:

"You need money. All people need money. You need it for family also. Before PKL, money was not there in kabaddi for all players. When we first joined Pro Kabaddi, our life changed. We are on TV, we are becoming stars. And second, player can make money if they play good. From that, they can buy good car, good home and help family, that is the best for them."

"I gave an English book to Heiderali Ekrami of U Mumba"- Fazel Atrachali

In the same interview, Fazel Atrachali spoke about the communication issues foreign players in the PKL face. Most of the players and team officials are Indians.

Players from Iran, Korea and Japan do not understand Hindi, which is why they need to work on their linguistic skills before coming to India for the Pro Kabaddi League.

Fazel disclosed that he helps his Iranian teammates with their English speaking skills. Sharing an example from this season, Fazel said:

"Yes, like three to four months before this season also, I gave an English book to Heiderali Ekrami of U Mumba. I said that read that book, that is very important. These are the words you will use more during some simple conversations. Something like this I teach them."

It will be interesting to see if Fazel Atrachali can lead Puneri Paltan to the championship. You can follow the live score of the PKL 2022 final here.

