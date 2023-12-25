BEN vs DEL head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 40

Bengal Warriors will meet Dabang Delhi in the 40th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 match on Monday, December 25, in Chennai.

The Bengal Warriors have had a good run so far this season. They find themselves in the top six of the points table presently.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi seem to be struggling to maintain consistency. They are in the bottom half of the table, having managed to win only two out of their five matches, with three defeats.

As two former Pro Kabaddi champions collide, it is expected to be a cracker of a contest. Ahead of this exciting battle, let's look at the head-to-head record between BEN and DEL in PKL:

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head record in PKL

Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi have squared off 19 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. The contest has been pretty even between both sides.

The Warriors have managed to beat Delhi eight times out of these 19 matches. Delhi are not far behind though, with seven wins against Bengal. Further, there have also been four tied matches played out between the two teams.

Bengal Warriors have an opportunity to extend their lead by winning this game. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi will aim to draw level.

Matches Played - 19

Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 8

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 7

Matches tied - 4

Last 3 Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi matches

There is not a lot to choose between the two teams, looking at their last three Pro Kabaddi meetings.

Their most recent game last season ended in a tied result. Both skippers led from the front with Naveen Kumar scoring 16 points for Delhi while Maninder Singh bagged 18 points for the Warriors.

In their other fixture last season, the Warriors edged past Delhi by a close margin. Naveen (10 points) and Maninder (10 points) made equal contributions for their respective sides.

In season 8, their last meeting also ended in a tied result. This was yet another occasion where Naveen (16 points) and Maninder (16 points) made similar contributions to their respective teams.

The Warriors thus have one victory while the other two matches have been tied as far as the head-to-head record is concerned.

Here's a short summary of the last three Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

BEN (46) tied DEL (46), December 8, 2022. BEN (35) beat DEL (30) by 5 points, October 26, 2022. BEN (39) tied DEL (39), February 10, 2022.