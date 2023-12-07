BEN vs JAI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 10

Bengal Warriors will meet defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 10th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Thursday, December 7, in Ahmedabad.

Bengal will be riding high on confidence after a close win against Bengaluru Bulls in their PKL 10 season opener. The Pink Panthers, meanwhile, lost their opening game of the season against Puneri Paltan.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are the second-most successful team in the history of Pro Kabaddi with two titles to their name. The Warriors, on the other hand, were crowned PKL champions in Season 7.

Bengal will want to carry forward their winning momentum from the last game, while the Pink Panthers will eye a comeback after an early loss in the tournament.

As both teams gear up for an exciting contest, here's a look at the head-to-head record between BEN and JAI in PKL.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record in PKL

Bengal Warriors have dominated the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the history of PKL. The two sides have clashed against each other 16 times so far.

Out of the 16 meetings, the Warriors have beaten the Pink Panthers 10 times, while the latter have managed to win only on six occasions.

The Pink Panthers have scores to settle against Bengal Warriors when the two teams meet on Thursday. Maninder Singh and his men will be keen to maintain their record against Jaipur.

Matches Played - 16

Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 10

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 6

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 3 Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi matches

Despite an overall poor record, Jaipur have had the upper hand against Bengal when it comes to their last three Pro Kabaddi meetings. The Pink Panthers have won two out of the last three matches, with both wins coming in the last season.

The most recent encounter resulted in a massive victory for the Pink Panthers. Raiders Arjun Deshwal (22 points) and V Ajith (12 points) steamrolled the Warriors. The first meeting last season also saw Jaipur win convincingly. Deshwal once again led from the front with 10 points.

Bengal Warriors only have one win in the last three encounters against Jaipur, which came in their last meeting in Season 8.

Here's a summary of the last three Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

JAI (57) beat BEN (31) by 26 points, on December 03, 2022. JAI (39) beat BEN (24) by 15 points, on October 15, 2022. BEN (41) beat JAI (22) by 19 points, on January 24, 2022.