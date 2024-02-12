BEN vs MUM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 118

Bengal Warriors host U Mumba in the 118th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 game on Monday, February 12, in Kolkata.
The Warriors scripted a solid comeback in their previous game, with a thumping win over the Telugu Titans. They will look to continue their momentum throughout their home leg. They have eight wins, nine defeats and two draws, with 49 points.
Meanwhile, U Mumba suffered a crushing defeat against the Patna Pirates. It seems to be going from bad to worse for the season 2 champions, as they have lost their last five games. U Mumba are tenth, and with three games to go, are out of the playoffs race.
On that note, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between BEN and MUM in PKL.
Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba head-to-head record in PKL
Bengal Warriors and U Mumba have faced each other 19 times in Pro Kabaddi. U Mumba have the upper hand with 14 wins, compared to just four for the Warriors.
U Mumba also beat the Warriors in a close encounter earlier this season. Bengal will look to avenge that defeat and draw level for the season at home.
Matches Played - 19
Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 4
Matches won by U Mumba - 14
Matches with No Result - 1
Last 3 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi matches
U Mumba have dominated the last three Pro Kabaddi games against Bengal Warriors, winning all of them.
Their clash earlier this season saw U Mumba edge past the Warriors in a tight game. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (eight points), Guman Singh (six points) and Mahender Singh (five points) led the show for Mumbai.
In their last meeting in season 9, U Mumba registered a convincing victory. Guman Singh (14 points) and Ashish (13 points) were their key performers. In their reverse fixture last season, Rinku (eight), Ashish (eight) and Mohit (seven) helped Mumbai script a comfortable win.
Here's a summary of the last three Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba games in the Pro Kabaddi League:
- MUM (39) beat BEN (37) by 2 points, December 23, 2023
- MUM (49) beat BEN (41) by 8 points, November 26, 2022
- MUM (36) beat BEN (25) by 11 points, October 29, 2022