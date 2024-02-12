BEN vs MUM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 118

Bengal Warriors host U Mumba in the 118th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 game on Monday, February 12, in Kolkata.

The Warriors scripted a solid comeback in their previous game, with a thumping win over the Telugu Titans. They will look to continue their momentum throughout their home leg. They have eight wins, nine defeats and two draws, with 49 points.

Meanwhile, U Mumba suffered a crushing defeat against the Patna Pirates. It seems to be going from bad to worse for the season 2 champions, as they have lost their last five games. U Mumba are tenth, and with three games to go, are out of the playoffs race.

On that note, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between BEN and MUM in PKL.

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba head-to-head record in PKL

Bengal Warriors and U Mumba have faced each other 19 times in Pro Kabaddi. U Mumba have the upper hand with 14 wins, compared to just four for the Warriors.

U Mumba also beat the Warriors in a close encounter earlier this season. Bengal will look to avenge that defeat and draw level for the season at home.

Matches Played - 19

Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 4

Matches won by U Mumba - 14

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi matches

U Mumba have dominated the last three Pro Kabaddi games against Bengal Warriors, winning all of them.

Their clash earlier this season saw U Mumba edge past the Warriors in a tight game. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (eight points), Guman Singh (six points) and Mahender Singh (five points) led the show for Mumbai.

In their last meeting in season 9, U Mumba registered a convincing victory. Guman Singh (14 points) and Ashish (13 points) were their key performers. In their reverse fixture last season, Rinku (eight), Ashish (eight) and Mohit (seven) helped Mumbai script a comfortable win.

Here's a summary of the last three Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba games in the Pro Kabaddi League:

MUM (39) beat BEN (37) by 2 points, December 23, 2023 MUM (49) beat BEN (41) by 8 points, November 26, 2022 MUM (36) beat BEN (25) by 11 points, October 29, 2022