BEN vs TAM head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 16

Bengal Warriors are set to take on Tamil Thalaivas in the 16th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Sunday, December 10, in Bengaluru.

The Bengal Warriors are unbeaten in the tournament so far. They have played two matches with a win and a tied contest. The season 7 champions are currently placed fifth on the points table.

As for the Tamil Thalaivas, they made a good start to their Pro Kabaddi campaign this season. They beat Dabang Delhi in their opening fixture and this will be their second match.

Both teams will look to build on the momentum gained early on in the league. Let's look at the head-to-head record between BEN and TAM in PKL ahead of this exciting battle.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record in Pro Kabaddi

Both teams have met each other as many as 12 times in the Pro Kabaddi League so far. The Warriors from Bengal hold the upper hand against the Thalaivas. They have come out victorious in nine out of these 12 matches.

Tamil Thalaivas have managed to win only two games against the Warriors. Both teams have also played out a tied match.

Maninder Singh and his troops will be eager to maintain their record against the Thalaivas. Tamil Thaliavas will have to back themselves to put their best foot forward in this contest.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 9

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 2

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi matches

The battle between the two sides in their last three Pro Kabaddi meetings has been evenly poised.

In their most recent encounter, Tamil Thalaivas got the better of the Bengal Warriors. Bengal captain Maninder Singh scored 15 points. However, a combined effort from Narender (13 points) and Ajinkya Pawar (7 points) steered the Thalaivas to a victory.

Their other meeting in season 9 was a thrilling contest that eventually ended in a tie with both teams sharing points.

In season 8, their last meeting was a massive win for the Bengal Warriors. Maninder Singh and Mohammad Nabibakhsh led the charge for the Warriors with 14 and 13 points each respectively.

While Bengal are ahead in the head-to-head count, the last three meetings between the two sides have been evenly contested.

Here's a summary of the last three Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas matches in the PKL:

TAM (35) beat BEN (30) by 5 points, on November 21, 2022. BEN (41) tied TAM (41) on November 2, 2022. BEN (52) beat TAM (21) by 31 points, on February 16, 2022.