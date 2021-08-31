Bengal Warriors in PKL Auction 2021: List of player bought, costliest player and full squad

Defending champions Bengal Warriors had a successful campaign in PKL 7 when Maninder Singh and Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh captained the side to the trophy last season.

The Bengal Warriors have reinstated former Indian player BC Ramesh as their head coach for PKL 8. Ahead of PKL Auction 2021, the Bengal Warriors retained three players from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) and one from the Retained Young Players (RYP) list. They have spent a total of ₹4.20 crores to sign 16 players for PKL Season 8.

The Bengal Warriors started off the proceedings by signing right corner Iranian Abozar Mighani as the second most expensive overseas player with ₹30.5 lakhs.

They didn't buy any players from the Category A list, as their core was set beforehand.

However, the Warriors re-signed their dependable raider Sukesh Hegde through the FBM card on Day 3. They also added veteran Rishank Devadiga in the final moments to bolster their raiding unit.

In this article, let's take a look at the Bengal Warriors' squad and the cost of their players signings for PKL Season 8.

Top 3 costliest players for Bengal Warriors

#1 Abozar Mighani - ₹30.50 lakhs

#2 Sukesh Hegde - ₹20 lakhs

#3 Sumit Singh & Rishank Devadiga - ₹45 lakhs

Bengal Warriors full squad for PKL 8

Players retained (4):

Rinku Narwal, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat & Maninder Singh

Players bought (12):

Abozar Mighani (Right corner defender) - ₹30.50 lakhs

Sukesh Hegde (Raider) - ₹30 lakhs (FBM)

Sumit Singh (Raider) - ₹20 lakhs

Manoj Gowda K. (All Rounder) - ₹10 lakhs

Vijin Thangadurai (Right cover defender) - ₹10 lakhs

Parveen (Left corner defender) - ₹10 lakhs

Rohit Banne (Defender) - ₹10 lakhs

Darshan J. (Right cover defender) - ₹10 lakhs

Sachin Vittala (Left corner defender) - ₹17.50 lakhs

Akash Pikalmunde (Raider) - ₹17 lakhs

Rohit (All Rounder) - ₹6 lakhs

Rishank Devadiga (Raider) - ₹20 lakhs

