Bengaluru Bulls coach BC Ramesh finally breaks silence on captain Ankush Rathee's sudden absence from Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengaluru Bulls coach BC Ramesh has broken his silence on captain Ankush Rathee's sudden disappearance from the team in Pro Kabaddi 2025. Ankush captained the Bulls in their first two matches of the season, but after that, his name has been missing from the playing seven and even the subs list.

The Bulls appointed Yogesh Dahiya as their new captain ahead of the match against the Patna Pirates on September 7. Under the new captain, the Bulls finally snapped their three-match losing streak with a 38-30 win over the Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2025. Dahiya led the team from the front by scoring three points.

At the post-match press conference, Bengaluru coach BC Ramesh was asked about the status of Ankush Rathee, following his sudden absence. Ramesh refused to reveal the reason for his absence but said that he will talk about it later.

"No, I don't want to say anything right now. We will see that later. The team is playing well. So, I will focus on the squad I have," Ramesh replied.

Later in the press conference, coach BC Ramesh cheekily added that the new skipper Yogesh Dahiya seems to be a lucky leader for the team now.

"Yogesh seems to be a lucky captain for us," the Bengaluru coach added.

It is rare to see any franchise change their captain so early in a Pro Kabaddi tournament. It remains to be seen what actually happened between captain Ankush Rathee and the management in the Bengaluru Bulls camp.

"I expect a lot from Maninder Singh and Ayan in raiding"- Patna Pirates coach Anup Kumar blames raiders after 3rd consecutive loss in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Patna Pirates are the only winless franchise in Pro Kabaddi 2025 as of September 6. The three-time champions have completed a hat-trick of defeats this season after the 30-38 loss at the hands of the Bengaluru Bulls.

When asked about the reason behind his team's poor performance, Patna Pirates coach Anup Kumar said at the press conference:

"The way we have played in the matches so far, the team is not playing like a unit. Neither raiders nor defenders. I expect a lot from Maninder Singh and Ayan in raiding. Ayan did score today but the score does not have any value because he did not score at the time when we needed the most."

It is pertinent to note that Ayan scored 10 points against the Bengaluru Bulls. However, coach Anup Kumar opined that a true match-winner raider is the one who scores points when the team needs it the most.

The Pirates will play their next match against former champions Puneri Paltan on September 8. It will be interesting to see if the Anup Kumar-coached franchise can finally record their first win.

