Bharat PKL Team 2023: Which team is Bharat playing for in PKL 2023?

Only a few players can make a charismatic impact on the mats while performing in the greatest kabaddi leagues in the world. Bharat Hooda is surely one of those, He is one of the most energetic and skillful raiders who have emerged as a rising star in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Bharat is currently playing for Bengaluru Bulls in season 10 and has secured 55 points in 6 matches played with a raid strike of 51℅. He played a critical role for the Bulls in the last match by scoring 9 raid points, which resulted in a match-winning factor for the side by Bengaluru Bulls defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers by a scoreline of 32-30.

Bharat was retained by Bengaluru Bulls due to his phenomenal performance in the last season of the Pro Kabaddi League where he scored 279 raid points in 23 matches and played a significant role for the team.

Impact of Bharat Hooda for Bengaluru Bulls and future of the side

His experience and composure in high-pressure situations were instrumental in guiding the Bulls through challenging encounters. His ability to read the game and anticipate the opposition's moves contributed significantly to Bengaluru Bulls' raiding strength as they finished 3rd in the league table with 13 wins and 8 losses from the 22 matches played.

Bengaluru Bulls will be playing their next match against Puneri Paltan on 20th December at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. Bengaluru Bulls started their 2023 campaign with comprehensive losses as they are currently placed in the 8th spot of the league table with just 2 wins and 4 losses in a total of 6 matches.

The side lost close encounters at the last minute and couldn't showcase their top gameplay in pressure moments. However, the side has a lot of potential comprising an experienced and young talent pool. It's a matter of time before we can expect a comeback from the team.