BLR vs PAT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 62

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) and Patna Pirates (PAT) collide in the 62nd match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Monday, January 8, in Mumbai.

Consistency continues to remain a cause of concern for the Bengaluru Bulls as they crashed to yet another defeat in their previous game. The Bulls have only four wins from 11 matches so far, facing seven defeats.

On the other hand, the Patna Pirates are in a slightly better position with five wins and as many losses from 10 games thus far. The Pirates suffered a close defeat against Dabang Delhi in their last match.

With both sides looking to bounce back, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between BLR and PAT in the PKL.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record in PKL

Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates have played each other 21 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. The Pirates have had a successful run against the Bulls in their face-offs.

Patna Pirates have defeated the Bengaluru Bulls 12 times out of their 21 face-offs. Meanwhile, the Bulls have managed to beat the Pirates only six times. The two teams have played out three tied matches as well.

While the Pirates will take confidence from this stat, it is not an encouraging one for the Bulls who are down and out at the moment.

Matches Played - 21

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 6

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 12

Matches with No Result - 3

Last 3 Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi matches

Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates have one win each in their last three Pro Kabaddi matches, with one game being tied.

Their most recent encounter in Season 9 was a high-scoring affair that the Bulls won 57-44. Bharat put up a sensational show, bagging 20 points. Neeraj Narwal (10 points) and Sachin Narwal (seven points), also put up significant performances.

Their other meeting last season ended in a 31-31 tie. Bharat with 11 points top-scored for the Bulls whereas Rohit Gulia (8) scored the most points for the Pirates.

In their Season 8 meeting, the Pirates pulled off a close 36-34 victory over the Bulls. Monu Goyat scored nine points for the Pirates while Sunil and Mohammadreza Shadloui (six points each) made vital contributions.

Here's a short summary of the last three Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League:

BLR (57) beat PAT (44) by 13 points, December 7, 2022. BLR (31) tied PAT (31), October 23, 2022. PAT (36) beat BLR (34) by 2 points, February 15, 2022.