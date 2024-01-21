BLR vs TAM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 82

Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas lock horns in the 82nd Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Sunday, January 21, in Hyderabad.

Bengaluru Bulls registered a thumping victory in their previous game against the Telugu Titans. The Bulls have six wins and eight defeats from 14 matches. With three wins and a couple of losses in their last five outings, the Bulls need to pick up consistency as they move forward.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas also beat the Patna Pirates by a huge margin in their last match. They have four wins and nine losses, and will hope for a similar performance against the Bulls.

Ahead of the southern derby in Hyderabad, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between BLR and TAM in PKL.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record in PKL

Pro Kabaddi has seen the Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas square off 13 times. The Bulls have been the dominant side, having beaten the Thalaivas on 11 occasions.

The Thalaivas have certainly struggled against the Bulls, having beaten them just twice. When the two sides met earlier this season, Bengaluru edged out the Thalaivas by a solitary point. They will look to complete the double while the Thalaivas aim to avenge their loss.

Matches Played - 13

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 11

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 2

Matches with no result - 0

Last 3 Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi matches

Bengaluru Bulls have come out successful in all of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between these two teams.

They edged past the Thalaivas by a narrow margin when they met earlier this season. Bharat scored 9 points while Neeraj Narwal (5), Parteek, and Saurabh Nandal (4 points each) contributed to the win.

In their last meeting in season 9, Bharat amassed 14 points, finding able support from the likes of Neeraj (6 points), Saurabh, and Sachin Narwal (5 points each), guiding the Bulls to victory.

In their other clash last season, Bharat top-scored again with 12 points while Vikash Kandola grabbed 7 points in a Bulls triumph.

Here’s a short summary of the last three Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

BLR (38) beat TAM (37) by 1 point, December 31, 2023

BLR (40) beat TAM (34) by 6 points, November 13, 2022

BLR (45) beat TAM (28) by 17 points, October 19, 2022