"Bottled an easy win" - Fans express disappointment after Bengaluru Bulls suffer another tie-breaker defeat against Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengaluru Bulls suffered yet another tie-breaker defeat during their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash against Puneri Paltan on Thursday, October 02. The game ended in a 29-29 tie before Puneri Paltan won 6-4 in the tie-breaker.
The Bengaluru Bulls were leading 29-25 before the Paltan made a comeback in the last few minutes of the second half. Rather, the Bulls committed errors that eventually cost them the game.
Notably, this was the third tie-breaker defeat of the season and the second against Puneri Paltan. In their earlier meeting, the game tied 32-32 before the Paltan won the tie-breaker. Their other tie-breaker defeat came against the UP Yoddhas.
This was also their second consecutive loss. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan moved to the top of the table with this win. They now have 16 points from 11 matches.
Aashish Malik and Alireza Mirzaian scored six raid points each for the Bulls. For Puneri Paltan, Aditya Shinde, with seven raid points, Gaurav Khatri and Gurdeep, with four tackle points each, were the key performers.
Bengaluru Bulls' fans were disappointed with the result and expressed the same on X.
"Bottled an easy win 🤦🏻♂️ horrible defending in last 2 mins," a fan wrote.
"En karma guru 29-26 inda free points Kottu, 2nd time breaker Alli sotodira, buddhi Elli irutte...street smartness beku not stupidity. #PKL2025 (What luck is this, you gave away free points and lost second time in the tie-breaker. Where are your senses... we need street smartness not stupidity)," another user wrote.
Below are some other reactions on X -
The Bulls are seventh with 10 points and a score difference of -7 from 11 matches.
Bengaluru Bulls will aim to return to winning ways
Bengaluru Bulls have lost two close matches on the bounce. Both of their last two defeats have been in tie-breakers. Despite doing well for most, they have been unable to finish games.
They will face the Tamil Thalaivas in their next Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Sunday, October 05. The Thalaivas have also lost their previous game. However, they will face the Haryana Steelers on October 03 before their encounter against the Bulls.
Having suffered two close defeats, the Bulls will be eager to release some pressure with a win over the Thalaivas.