"Cup tudichi pettandi vachesthunnam" - Fans ecstatic after Telugu Titans register hat-trick of wins in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Telugu Titans appear unstoppable at the moment as they registered their third win on the bounce in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat U Mumba 45-37 to end their home leg in Vizag in grand fashion on Wednesday, September 10.Bharat Hooda led the charge for the Telugu Titans with a dominating performance. He picked up 13 points in all, out of which 12 were raid points, including 10 touch points and two bonus points. Skipper Vijay Malik picked up five raid points. Chetan Sahu and Ajit Pawar made key contributions in the defense. Sahu bagged six tackle points while Pawar chipped in with three.The Titans moved up to the three position on the points table after another victory. The joy of their fans knew no bounds, who were ecstatic after a hat-trick of wins in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They praised the Titans on X and expressed their confidence that the team would go on to win the trophy.&quot;Cup tudichi pettandi vachesthunnam (Wipe the cup, we are coming) @Telugu_Titans🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥,&quot; a fan tweeted.Several fans echoed similar sentiments. The Titans have never won the Pro Kabaddi title. However, given the start they have had here, they could be among the top contenders to go the distance this season.&quot;Hat trick victories @Telugu_Titans🔥🔥Cup ready chesko amma (Get the cup ready) @ProKabaddi #TeluguTitans,&quot; a user wrote.&quot;VIZAGGGG ERUPEKKINDHIIII (Vizag is red) 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥WELL PLAYED @Telugu_Titans ♥️,&quot; another fan tweeted.Karthik Reddy 🐦‍⬛ @reddythoughtsLINKVIZAGGGG ERUPEKKINDHIIII 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥WELL PLAYED @Telugu_Titans ♥️After losing their first two games at Vizag, the Titans will carry momentum from their home leg after a scintillating turnaround.&quot;HAAAATRRRRICCKKKKKK WINSSS IN A ROW #telugutitans PERFECT WAY TO WIN FINISH AT HOME GROUND @Telugu_Titans,&quot; a tweet read.Despite the win, some fans were also slightly critical of the performance. The Titans were in a position to notch up a big victory at one stage. However, they gave away points towards the end of the contest and ended with an eight-point victory.&quot;Strange tactics from Telugu Titans, haven't even tried to tackle or get points in last 5 minutes. Easily missed chance to win the match with higher score difference,&quot; a fan commented.Harishwar Reddy @ReddyMnc16LINKStrange tactics from Telugu Titans, haven't even tried to tackle or get points in last 5 minutes. Easily missed chance to win the match with higher score difference.&quot;what a days we Telugu Titans are experiencing from being happy for 1 win in aseason to getting disappointed for a win becaused we bottled chance of winning with 15+ margin,&quot; another user wrote.Meanwhile, U Mumba crashed to their second defeat in the last three games. They will look to gain some consistency in the games to come.Telugu Titans will aim to make it four wins in a row against Puneri PaltanTelugu Titans will aim to continue their dominant run in Pro Kabaddi 2025 in their next clash. They will be up against season 10 champions Puneri Paltan on September 13 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.Puneri Paltan have also registered a hat-trick of wins this season. They won all of their first three games and got off to a magnificent start. However, they faced back-to-back defeats in their next two fixtures.After Match No.25, Puneri Paltan are placed second on the table. As both teams have done well overall in the tournament, it will be an interesting clash when they go up against each other.