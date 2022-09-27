"Defender ko ullu kaise banaye woh unse seekhne ke liye milta hai" - Shrikant Jadhav discloses what he learned from Maninder Singh, Deepak Hooda ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2022

Shrikant Jadhav will don the Bengal Warriors jersey in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi 2022 season. He will share the team's raiding responsibilities along with star raider Maninder Singh and the league's most successful all-rounder Deepak Hooda.

In a chat with Sportskeeda on the Kabaddi Hangout show, Shrikant Jadhav was asked to share his experiences from the Bengal Warriors' pre-season training camp.

Jadhav mentioned how the experienced players of the team have helped him understand the game better and said:

"The specialty of a star player is that he adapts according to the situation of the match. You understand the plus points and the minus points while spending time with them. The things I learned from the big names from our team is how to analyze the opponent - which defender is aggressive, who is easier to trick, who will go for the tackle and so on."

Jadhav added that he has been working on scoring bonus points. He stated that Deepak Hooda and Maninder Singh have mastered the art of scoring a bonus point. Jadhav continued:

"For example, if I want to score a bonus point. So in which situation I should go for a full effort and in which situation I should not make an attempt. Defender ko ullu kaise banaye woh unse seekhne ke liye milta hai (We get to learn how to fool a defender)."

"I will try to play as an all-rounder" - Shrikant Jadhav ready to score heaps of points for Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Shrikant Jadhav primarily plays as a raider in the Pro Kabaddi League. In 99 matches, he has earned 513 points, of which 484 have come via raiding. Jadhav has been working on his tackling skills in the pre-season camp, with the aim of scoring more points for his new franchise. Jadhav concluded:

"In this season, I will work more in the defense as well and better myself in the raiding unit also. I will try to play as an all-rounder."

Bengal will play their first match of PKL 2022 against the Haryana Steelers on October 8.

