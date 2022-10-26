DEL vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 41

Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with the Bengal Warriors in the last match of Pro Kabaddi 2022's Bengaluru leg tonight. It is a rematch of the seventh edition's final match.

Both Delhi and Bengal have had contrasting outings in the ninth season so far. While Delhi are at the helm of the points table with five wins from six matches, Bengal are eighth with 16 points in their account after six games.

Fans should expect a high-scoring game between the two teams tonight. Ahead of their clash in Pro Kabaddi 2022, here are some Dream11 tips for the Delhi vs. Bengal match.

DEL vs BEN Match Details

The two teams will take on each other in the second match of the double-header at 8:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEL vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 41

Date and Time: October 26, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

DEL vs BEN Recent Form Guide

Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide: W W W W L

Bengal Warriors Form Guide: W W W L L

DEL vs BEN Probable Playing 7

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for Dabang Delhi KC.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan and Sandeep Dhull.

Bengal Warriors Injury News/ Team Update

All the Bengal Warriors players are fit and available.

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde and Girish Ernak.

DEL vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 41

Raider - Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar is the number one raider in PKL 2022. In six matches, he has scored 81 raid points for Dabang Delhi KC.

Defender - Girish Ernak

Veteran defender Girish Ernak has performed with supreme consistency in PKL 2022. He is the second-best defender on the leaderboard with 23 successful tackles to his name.

All-Rounder - Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda has struggled for consistency in his first season for the Bengal Warriors, but he is one of the most talented and experienced all-rounders in the league. It would be wrong to write him off after a couple of disappointing performances.

DEL vs BEN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Maninder Singh

5 Must-Picks for DEL vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 41

Player Name Naveen Kumar Maninder Singh Girish Ernak Deepak Hooda Krishan

DEL vs BEN Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sandeep Dhull is the vice-captain of Dabang Delhi KC, but he did not get a place in the starting seven in the previous match. If Dhull returns to the playing seven, he could prove to be an 'X-factor' player for Delhi.

DEL vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sandeep Dhull, Shubham Shinde, Krishan Dhull.

All-Rounders: Deepak Hooda and Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar

DEL vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Girish Ernak, Ravi Kumar and Vishal.

All-Rounders: Deepak Hooda and Balaji D.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh

Poll : 0 votes