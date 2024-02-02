DEL vs BEN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 100

Dabang Delhi begin their home leg against the Bengal Warriors in the 100th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Friday, February 2, at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium.

Dabang Delhi continue to remain third on the points table. They have won all of their last three games and are in good form as well. Delhi have ten wins, four defeats, and two tied results so far. They will look to begin on a victorious note at home.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors continue to struggle as they suffered their third consecutive defeat in their last outing. The Warriors have six wins and eight losses in the tournament and are tenth at the moment. Bengal will be keen to return to winning ways.

On that note, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between two former champions DEL and BEN in PKL.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head record in PKL

Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors have come up against each other 20 times in Pro Kabaddi history. Both teams have maintained an even record. Delhi have managed to win eight games while the Warriors have eight victories as well. Moreover, four matches between the two sides have produced tied results.

Dabang Delhi beat the Bengal Warriors when they met earlier this season. This is an opportunity for the Warriors to draw level for the season.

Matches Played - 20

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 8

Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 8

Matches with no result - 4

Last 3 Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi matches

Interestingly, both teams share an even record in the last three Pro Kabaddi matches they have played against each other as well. Both Delhi and Bengal have a win each.

When they met earlier this season, a combined effort from Naveen Kumar (11 points), Yogesh and Ashish (6 points apiece) helped Dabang Delhi get over the finish line.

Their last meeting in Season 9 ended in a high-scoring draw. Maninder Singh (18 points), Shrikant Jadhav (7 points), and Ashish Sangwan (5 points) made significant contributions for the Warriors. Naveen (16 points), Vishal, Amit Hooda, and Sandeep Dhull (4 points each) were the major contributors for Delhi.

In their other clash last season, Maninder Singh (10 points), Vaibhav Garje (6 points), Girish Ernak, and Ajinkya Kapre (5 points each), played a crucial role in Bengal’s victory.

Here’s a summary of the last three Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

DEL (38) beat BEN (29) by 9 points, December 25, 2023

BEN (46) tied DEL (46), December 8, 2022

BEN (35) beat DEL (30) by 5 points, October 26, 2022