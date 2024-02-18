DEL vs BLR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 127

Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls square off in the 127th game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Sunday, February 18, in Panchkula.

Delhi have entered the playoffs and are third with 74 points. They have 12 wins, six defeats and three draws in 21 games. Delhi have been inconsistent in their last five outings, with two wins, as many losses and a draw.

Meanwhile, the Bulls failed to make the playoffs. With seven wins, 11 losses and two draws from 20 games, garnering 48 points. They have lost their last two games, though.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between DEL and BLR in PKL.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head record in PKL

Delhi and Bengaluru have played 21 Pro Kabaddi games against each other. Delhi have won 10 games, while the Bulls have nine victories. The two teams have played a couple of ties as well.

In their most recent meeting earlier this season, Delhi beat Bengaluru, who will be keen to avenge their defeat.

Matches Played - 21

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 10

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 9

Matches with No Result - 2

The last three Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi matches

The Bulls have won two out of their last three Pro Kabaddi meetings between the two teams.

Delhi won their previous clash earlier this season. Naveen Kumar (13 points) and Ashu Malik (10 points), did the bulk of the scoring for Delhi. The two teams met in the first eliminator last season, where the Bulls trounced Delhi in a massive win. Bharat (15), Vikash Kandola (13), and Ponparthiban Subramanian (7) stepped up for the Bulls.

Their last league meeting in season 9 saw Bharat amass 23 points, while Vikash Kandola picked up 10 points in the Bulls' victory.

Here's a summary of the last three Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls games in the Pro Kabaddi League:

DEL (38) beat BLR (31) by 7 points, December 8, 2023. BLR (56) beat DEL (24) by 32 points, December 13, 2022. BLR (52) beat DEL (49) by 3 points, November 27, 2022