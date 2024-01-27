DEL vs UP Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 92

Dabang Delhi lock horns with UP Yoddhas in the 92nd Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Saturday, January 27, in Patna.

Dabang Delhi are placed third on the points table with nine wins, four defeats, and a couple of draws. They have won both of their last two games and will aim for a hat-trick of wins going into this contest.

Looking at UP Yoddhas, things have gone from bad to worse for them. They have lost all of their last five matches and are 11th on the table. With three wins, 11 losses, and a draw, UP could very well be the next team to be eliminated after the Titans.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between DEL and UP in PKL.

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head record in PKL

Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddhas have faced each other 10 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. The battle between the two teams has been closely fought as UP Yoddhas have won six matches as compared to four by Dabang Delhi.

When the two teams met earlier this season, Delhi came out on top. The Yoddhas will be eager to settle scores this season and break their losing streak.

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 4

Matches won by UP Yoddhas - 6

Matches with no result - 0

Last 3 Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi matches

Looking at the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two teams, Dabang Delhi have a successful record with two wins.

When the teams met earlier this season, Ashu Malik (11 points), Manjeet (6 points), and Ashish (5 points) made key contributions in a win for Dabang Delhi.

In their last meeting during season 9, Pardeep Narwal wreaked havoc scoring 22 points while Rohit Tomar complimented him with seven points as UP Yoddhas grabbed a convincing victory.

Their other meeting last season was a thrilling clash that went down the wire. Surender Gill picked up 21 points. However, a combined effort from Naveen Kumar (13 points) and Manjeet (12 points) put his heroics in vain as Dabang Delhi ended up winning the game by the barest of margins.

Here’s a summary of the last three Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

DEL (35) beat UP (25) by 10 points, December 30, 2023

UP (50) beat DEL (31) by 19 points, November 16, 2022

DEL (44) beat UP (42) by 2 points, October 12, 2022