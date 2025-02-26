Devank Dalal names former Patna Pirates’ raider as his inspiration; opens up on his journey to take up kabaddi

Patna Pirates and Services raider Devank Dalal, who finished as the top raider of PKL Season 11, has revealed the player who first inspired him to take up kabaddi.

"I first started by watching kabaddi. I was inspired by watching Pardeep Narwal play," Dalal said in a YouTube video released by Pro Kabaddi League.

Before taking up kabaddi, he played football and cricket but shifted his focus to the sport after his 10th grade. Dalal credits his entry into the Armed Forces as a key moment in his career.

"When I joined the Army, I realized that yes, I could play," he said.

From there, he moved up the ranks and was first picked by the Jaipur Pink Panthers before joining Patna Pirates for PKL Season 11.

His selection for Patna Pirates was a special moment for his family and village.

"There was a different feeling at home. My family and villagers were happy that I was selected for the Patna team. People distributed laddoos and rasgullas in the village," he recalled.

Devank Dalal was recently named the Best Player at the 71st Senior National Men’s Kabaddi Championship, where he played a crucial role in leading Services to victory over Railways in the final. The match, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, ended in a 30-30 tie before Services secured a 6-4 win in the tie-breaker.

Watch the full video here:

Devank Dalal’s impressive run in the PKL Season 11

In PKL Season 11, Devank Dalal finished as the league’s top raider with 301 raid points and 18 Super 10s. His performances helped Patna Pirates reach the final, where they lost 32-23 to Haryana Steelers.

Talking about his team’s approach, he said:

"In our team, there's nothing like a main raider. All the attackers raid equally. Our partnership (with Ayan Lohchab) works well."

Devank Dalal believes movement is key to success in raiding.

"Wherever I raid, whether it's in six, four, or five, movement and stopping make a difference. If I stop my movement, I get caught quickly, and if I don't move, points come easily," he explained.

