"Even our coach gets confused which raider to pick"- Sunil Kumar reveals unique headache U Mumba face before every PKL 2025 game

U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar has claimed that the team's coach Anil Chaprana often has a headache while deciding which raider to pick in their PKL starting seven. Kumar pointed out that the Mumbai-based franchise have six to seven quality raiders, which makes the coach's job extremely difficult.

Speaking at the post-match press conference of the U Mumba vs Patna Pirates game, Sunil Kumar explained his team's strategy in Pro Kabaddi League 2025. Raider Mohammadamir Zafardanesh had not been used much before the game against Patna, but he scored 12 points and helped U Mumba defeat Patna on September 11.

When asked why Zafardanesh did not get to raid much in the previous matches, U Mumba captain Sunil replied:

"It is our team's planning. We have six-seven quality raiders in our teams. Even the opponent team cannot plan which will be the raider in their team. In fact, even our coach gets confused which raider to pick."

Next, Sunil was asked about the message he gave to his raiders when the match went down to the wire.

"I was just telling my raiders that even if you get tackled, get the bonus point. So both teams get one point each," Sunil said.

U Mumba defeated Patna Pirates by 40-39. The match went down to the last raid, where Patna raider Ayan got out, resulting in a win for U Mumba.

"I think our defense did not perform well"- Anup Kumar blames Patna Pirates defenders for team's loss against U Mumba in PKL 2025

Patna Pirates coach Anup Kumar also attended the post-match press conference. Patna had won their last match against Puneri Paltan by a huge margin, but they failed to replicate that performance against U Mumba. Explaining why the team lost, coach Kumar said:

"I think our defense did not perform well. The way our defense played against Puneri Paltan and the way they played today, the difference was like day and night."

Patna Pirates will play their next PKL match against the Haryana Steelers on September 17 in Jaipur. It will be interesting to see if the Pirates can bounce back in PKL 2025.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More