"Even the Eliminators weren't over and there were talks of a team winning trophy" - Manpreet Singh hits back at doubters after Haryana beat Jaipur

Haryana Steelers coach Manpreet Singh was ecstatic after his team qualified for their first-ever Pro Kabaddi League final last night (February 28). The Steelers beat defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers by 31-27 to set up a summit clash against Puneri Paltan on Friday evening (March 1).

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Haryana Steelers coach Manpreet Singh had some words for those who doubted his team. Very few fans gave Haryana a chance to qualify for the final in Season 10 but the young bunch of the Steelers made it happen.

Here's what Manpreet had to say:

"Jaipur is a really good team. They won the championship last season. My boys were inexperienced. They were under pressure because they had to defend the trophy while we had nothing to lose. So my boys thought they will play freely and they performed really well."

"I still remember that day. You know, even the Eliminators weren't over, and there were talks of a team winning the trophy. I don't like that. The boys work so hard to make it to this level. So, there shouldn't be any questions like that."

"Everyone is praying that Haryana Steelers become the champions this time" - Manpreet Singh

At the same press conference, Manpreet Singh spoke about how his team managed to secure the win even though Jaipur Pink Panthers were the favorites to win the contest. He also highlighted that Haryana Steelers have fans across the nation, who have been praying for the team's triumph.

"Jaipur was everyone's favorite. See, in the end, one team will win the trophy. Everyone has their own favorite team. So we will also have the support of our fans from across India. Our team is really good. Everyone is praying that Haryana Steelers become the champions this time," Singh added.

Manpreet signed off by saying that both Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers haven't won the trophy before, which is why the final will be an exciting clash.

"Jaipur have already won twice. If Puneri Paltan win, they will end a 10-year drought. If we win, it will be our first trophy after five seasons. So I am very happy about this," the Haryana coach concluded.

The PKL 10 Final will take place on March 1 in Hyderabad. It will be interesting to see which team takes the trophy home.