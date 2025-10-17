Bengaluru Bulls head coach BC Ramesh reflected on their heartbreaking defeat over Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They lost 6-5 in the tie-breaker after the scores were levelled 32-32.

It was the fourth consecutive tie-breaker defeat for the Bengaluru Bulls this season. While they faltered once again in the tie-breaker, BC Ramesh reckoned that a few mistakes even before the tie-breaker cost them.

"Even before the tie-breaker two-three players made mistakes. They could not play how we needed and it felt like there they fell short somewhere. But we had chances to win in the tie-breaker as well but the players did not execute properly," he said during the post-match press conference.

The Bulls will face Dabang Delhi in their next clash. BC Ramesh stated that they would prepare well to take them on. He added that they would have to do well irrespective of the opposition. Further, he also heaped massive praise on Iranian star Alireza Mirzaian. The head coach praised him for his skills and for being a team player.

"He (Alireza) is a very good player. We had seen his performances before the auction and picked him on that. He is a skillful raider and plays a team game. That is the biggest thing and it is difficult to find such a player. I have a lot of confidence on the talent of my players. There is no doubt. If we play how we play to win, we can show the best performance no matter which team it is."

Alireza carried his stellar form for the Bengaluru Bulls this season. He scored yet another Super 10, scoring 17 raid points. Overall, he has scored 143 raid points with nine Super 10s so far.

Patna Pirates head coach reflects on victory over Bengaluru Bulls

Patna Pirates head coach Randeep Dalal reckoned that they had nothing to lose. After their win over the Bengaluru Bulls, he revealed having asked his players to express themselves. The Pirates are at the bottom of the table and unlikely to qualify.

He also praised Ayan Lohchab for another impressive show. Randeep called him the backbone of their team and a future star in the making.

"We do not have a lot of games left so we are only playing to win. I had told the players that express yourself because we only have these games now. Just give your best and do not take pressure for anything. Ayan has done well right from the start of the season. He is an upcoming star. He is the backbone of the team and will be a star in the future," he said.

Ayan picked up another Super 10. He scored 14 raid points. Overall, he is among the top raiders this season with 169 raid points and nine Super 10s.

