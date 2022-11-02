"Fans are angry with me, I want to show them Pardeep Narwal is back"- UP Yoddhas star reveals how he changed his diet ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2022 

UP Yoddhas star Pardeep Narwal has shared some details of the changes he made to his eating habits ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Pardeep, who is the number one raider in Pro Kabaddi League history, finished outside the Top 5 of the raiders' leaderboard in season eight. He was not at his best for the majority of the games, while some fans felt that the raider was not in good shape as well.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Pardeep Narwal disclosed that he would do anything he liked without caring much about his fitness before, but he has worked hard with his trainer to improve his fitness ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

He said:

"It's all about hard work. I worked out and practised every morning and evening, fans are angry with me, I want to show them [that] Pardeep Narwal is back. No point in being angry, it had already passed, I knew I couldn't do this again, so I am putting in efforts."

Pardeep continued:

"Coach told me in the camp that if I want to play a lot this season, I need to lose weight and I listened to him. I had to lose weight to do well, it was as simple as that."

"I was 85 last season, I am 81 now, so I am faster"- Pardeep Narwal explains how he improved his fitness levels for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Further, Pardeep stated that he lost four kgs of weight before the start of the new season. The improvement in his fitness has resulted in swifter movements on the mat.

At the moment, Pardeep holds the ninth position in the raiders' leaderboard with 77 raid points from nine matches. He continued:

"I was 85 last season, I am 81 now, so I am faster. Last season, I was slow, but now because I am losing weight, I am getting quicker on the mat.

"I had to check food, last year I would eat anything, but this year, the trainer is here, and he doesn't let me eat anything outside my diet. He guides me every day."

Pardeep Narwal signed off by saying that he has been working on some new skills as well because he thinks his bonus and dubki moves have become a little predictable now.

It will be exciting to see how many points The Record Breaker scores in the remainder of the season.

