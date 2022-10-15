"Fazel won't do anything"- Rakesh HS reveals what coach Ram Mehar Singh told him before Pro Kabaddi 2022 match against Puneri Paltan

Gujarat Giants raider Rakesh HS recently disclosed coach Ram Mehar Singh's tactic that helped him succeed against Puneri Paltan skipper Fazel Atrachali.

In Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Friday, October 15, Gujarat Giants registered their first win of the season against Puneri Paltan. A splendid showing from raiders and defenders helped the Giants win 47-37.

Rakesh HS top-scored for the Gujarat Giants with 15 raid points. He dominated the battle against Fazel Atrachali and got the better of him thrice during the match. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rakesh shared the details of his plan and said:

"I did not do anything extra. I only followed the strategy prepared by Coach Sir. He told me, 'Fazel won't do anything. You play your own game. Don't be afraid of Fazel.'"

Rakesh became the number one raider in Pro Kabaddi 2022 after his Super 10 against Puneri Paltan. In just three matches, he has earned 42 raid points. He is a point ahead of second-placed Naveen Kumar in the raiding list.

Rakesh HS and co. will be in action on Saturday against Jaipur Pink Panthers

Rakesh HS could complete a half-century of raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2022 tonight (Image: PKL)

After a big win against Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants will be in action at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Saturday. They will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the opening match of tonight's 'Triple Panga'.

The win over Pune has propelled the Gujarat Giants to seventh position in the Pro Kabaddi season nine points table. If they prevail over the Jaipur Pink Panthers, the Ahmedabad-based franchise could move up to second position in the standings.

