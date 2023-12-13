Fazel Atrachali PKL Team: Which team is 'Sultan' playing for in PKL 2023?

Iranian Kabaddi player Fazel Atrachali is captaining Gujarat Giants in the ongoing 2023-24 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. He became the most expensive defender in the history of the league after Gujarat bought his services for a whopping ₹1.60 crore at the PKL auction this year.

It is worth mentioning that Fazel Atrachali holds the record for the most tackle points in PKL history. With 434 tackle points to his name, he sits at the top of the tally. The Iranian defender, previously, who had played one season for Gujarat, however, has been appointed as the captain this season.

The Giants have made a stellar start under his leadership. With three wins in five matches, they find themselves second in the table, only behind Bengal Warriors, who have an equal number of wins in four games.

In five matches, Fazel has garnered 11 points with a tackle strike rate of 50 percent. The 31-year-old defender is a prominent name in the kabaddi world. He represented Iran in the 2010 Asian Games and also captained his country in the 2014 Asian Games.

Fazel Atrachali made his debut for U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi League Season 2

Fazel Atrachali played his first match in the Pro Kabaddi League for U Mumba in Season 2. He got the opportunity to play in five games, earning 12 points. The following season, he earned 32 tackle points in 11 matches for the franchise.

Season 4 of the Pro Kabaddi League saw him moving to Patna Pirates, where he finished as the leading tackle points scorer. With 52 points to his name in 16 matches, Atrachali showed his prowess on the mat.

The Iranian defender moved back to U Mumba in Season 6 and was also named as the captain of the side. He impressed with his exceptional defending, racking up as many as 83 tackle points in 23 matches.

Fazel Atrachali followed it up with an outstanding season for U Mumbai and was also awarded the Pro Kabaddi Best Defender of the Season award. Ahead of Season 10, Fazel Atrachali was named as the captain of Gujarat Giants.

It will be interesting to see if his experience in every facet of the game could help the side lift the PKL trophy.